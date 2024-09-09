The OnePlus 13 is making its debut way sooner than expected

What you need to know

OnePlus 13 is launching in China next month, earlier than usual.

It’ll feature the newest high-end processor, likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Expect a revamped camera setup with three 50MP sensors, including 3x optical zoom, and continued Hasselblad partnership.

A top OnePlus executive has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will debut in China next month, featuring the latest high-end mobile processor.

Traditionally, OnePlus drops its flagship phones in December for the Chinese market, but things are changing this year. Louis Lee, OnePlus China’s president, announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 is set to launch a bit ahead of schedule—this October (via 9to5Google).

Along with the surprise October launch, Lee also shared some juicy details about the upcoming handset. It’s going to run on the newest flagship processor with a custom design from the same team behind cutting-edge PC chips. This means a new dual-core setup that's set to blow away the competition and set new industry standards, according to a machine translation for Lee's post.

That’s likely the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, set to be revealed in October. With the timing aligning so neatly, it’s almost a sure bet that the OnePlus 13 will be the first phone to flaunt this new powerhouse.

Anyway, unlike its predecessor, which saw the light of day in December 2023 and went global in January of this year, the next-gen device is making its debut much earlier.

The upcoming Qualcomm processor features custom Oryon CPU cores, the same tech that was used in its Snapdragon X PC chips.

According to Lee, the OnePlus 13 might be able to handle the demanding graphics of Genshin Impact at a high refresh rate of 120fps.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumor has it OnePlus' next contender for the best Android phone will up its camera game with three 50MP sensors on the back, including one with 3x optical zoom. Plus, it’ll keep teaming up with Hasselblad for that extra photography flair.

Notably, this camera system echoes the stellar setup on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, so expect some top-notch photography.

Earlier leaks have already given us a sneak peek at the OnePlus 13’s features. We’re looking at a revamped camera design, a huge 6.8-inch 2K screen, and a hefty battery over 6,000mAh.

No matter what the final specs are, we won’t have to wait long to find out since the launch has been moved up by a couple of months.