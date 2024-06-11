OnePlus 13 leaks spills its ultrawide and periscope camera sensor upgrades

What you need to know

A new leak claims that the OnePlus 13 will rock the Sony IMX882 sensor with 50MP strength for its ultrawide and periscope lenses.

The periscope lens could continue to offer 3x optical zoom, though there's no word about its in-sensor and digital zoom capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 was recently rumored to feature an upgraded 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging but it may not feature wireless charging capabilities.

We might be able to better understand what could be in store, camera array- wise in the upcoming OnePlus 13, thanks to a new leak.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) states that the OnePlus 13 could take its ultrawide and periscope lenses up a notch with new Sony sensors (via Android Authority). The tipster states that both lenses could feature Sony's IMX882 sensor. It's worth noting that this is the same sensor OnePlus popped into its Ace 3V, which launched earlier this year.

The sensor provides 50MP strength, meaning the OnePlus 13's auxiliary lenses might see a worthy upgrade. The post states that the periscope lens could continue to offer 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 13's main camera isn't rumored to see any changes, as the tipster states it will continue to feature the Sony IMX808 lens.

Like the OnePlus 12, the upcoming iteration will likely offer 50MP on its primary shooter.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Information about the OnePlus 13 has continued to surface little by little, with the latest round highlighting a missing charging feature. Unlike its soon-to-be predecessor, the OnePlus 13 might miss out on wireless charging capabilities. However, its battery could grab a boost as those rumors suggested a 6,000mAh battery, up from 5,400mAh, with 100W wired fast charging.

Also, those rumors from earlier in June teased an "upgraded" periscope triple camera setup, which we've now seen in detail. The OnePlus 13 might continue to feature a 6.8-inch display. However, it could benefit from its 2K 8T LTPO specifications.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC once it's out. Moreover, there's speculation that the company could revamp its back panel, shifting its circular camera array to the center instead of off on the left side. Some quick barebones sketches suggested what the device could look like, alongside a potential change for the 13R.