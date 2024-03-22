OnePlus Ace 3V debuts with the latest Snapdragon 7 series chip and a bigger battery

What you need to know

OnePlus Ace 3V debuts with Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC.

The mid-range device comes with a new design featuring a 50MP primary camera.

It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

As Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 for the masses, OnePlus has finally introduced a device featuring the same chipset, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 3V. In other regions, it will likely be dubbed the OnePlus Nord 4.

The latest Snapdragon 7 series chip that powers the OnePlus Ace 3V can utilize the benefits of on-device generative AI despite being a mid-range Android phone. The octa-core processor is built on a 4nm process that offers clock speeds of up to 2.8GHz and is further aided by an Adreno 732 GPU.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The Ace 3V further equips up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out of the box. A 5500mAh battery powers the OnePlus Ace 3V, and it supports 100W super-fast charging.

On the design front, OnePlus has opted for a full-glass design by featuring a curved glass design on the rear. The back panel further appears different from the previous Ace/Nord phones with a new camera visor. It equips a primary 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras support 4K video at 60/30fps. The punch hole on the front carries a 16MP selfie shooter.

The punch hole display on the front is an AMOLED panel measuring 6.74 inches. It has a 2772 x 1240 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the connectivity options include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The device's other highlights include an alert slider, an IP65 rating, stereo dual speakers, and a dual microphone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Ace 3V is available for presale in China and features Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Gray (Chinese-translated color options). The 12GB+265G variant retails at CNY 1999, 12G+512GB costs CNY 2299, and the larger 16GB+512GB is priced at CNY 2599. While the OnePlus Ace 3V launch is now official in China, the device is rumored to debut as the OnePlus Nord 4 in other regions.

Meanwhile, the device’s sibling — the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a similar design- is gearing up to release in India next month, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC will power it.