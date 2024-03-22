OnePlus Ace 3V debuts with the latest Snapdragon 7 series chip and a bigger battery
The new OnePlus device, expected to be dubbed Nord 4, is powered by the latest Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC.
What you need to know
- OnePlus Ace 3V debuts with Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC.
- The mid-range device comes with a new design featuring a 50MP primary camera.
- It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.
As Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 for the masses, OnePlus has finally introduced a device featuring the same chipset, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 3V. In other regions, it will likely be dubbed the OnePlus Nord 4.
The latest Snapdragon 7 series chip that powers the OnePlus Ace 3V can utilize the benefits of on-device generative AI despite being a mid-range Android phone. The octa-core processor is built on a 4nm process that offers clock speeds of up to 2.8GHz and is further aided by an Adreno 732 GPU.
The Ace 3V further equips up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out of the box. A 5500mAh battery powers the OnePlus Ace 3V, and it supports 100W super-fast charging.
On the design front, OnePlus has opted for a full-glass design by featuring a curved glass design on the rear. The back panel further appears different from the previous Ace/Nord phones with a new camera visor. It equips a primary 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras support 4K video at 60/30fps. The punch hole on the front carries a 16MP selfie shooter.
The punch hole display on the front is an AMOLED panel measuring 6.74 inches. It has a 2772 x 1240 resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the connectivity options include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The device's other highlights include an alert slider, an IP65 rating, stereo dual speakers, and a dual microphone.
The OnePlus Ace 3V is available for presale in China and features Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Gray (Chinese-translated color options). The 12GB+265G variant retails at CNY 1999, 12G+512GB costs CNY 2299, and the larger 16GB+512GB is priced at CNY 2599. While the OnePlus Ace 3V launch is now official in China, the device is rumored to debut as the OnePlus Nord 4 in other regions.
Meanwhile, the device’s sibling — the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a similar design- is gearing up to release in India next month, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC will power it.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.