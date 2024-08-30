The OnePlus 13 can't wait as rumors claim it could launch even sooner this fall

What you need to know

Rumors from Chinese social media, Weibo, claim OnePlus could "advance" its press conference this year for new devices to late October or November.

This would see the OnePlus 13 launching earlier than expected, potentially around November 11 in China.

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a 6,000mAh battery, and upgrades to its ultrawide and periscope cameras.

OnePlus is gearing up for its yearly flagship phone launch and rumors claim it could happen a little sooner this time.

This claim was posted by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), stating the OnePlus 13 could see an earlier reveal in China in the next two or three months (via Android Authority). For context, the tipster states the company may "advance" its press conference, which is supposedly eyeing a "tentative" end-of-October date.

However, DCS states that OnePlus could end up pushing it into November, and if it does, the 13 series flagship could launch on November 11.

As the publication notes, OnePlus' potential quick debut event might be done to capitalize on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. The company confirmed it will debut the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with Oryon CPU in October 2024. Debuting the OnePlus 13 swiftly after may be a tactic to help increase consumer awareness and thus profits.

That also means OnePlus' next flagship would debut a month (or two) earlier than last year. The OnePlus 12 launched in China on December 5, 2023. This arrived a month earlier than the 11 series device, which saw a January 2023 debut on home soil. The global variant of the device typically follows a month prior, meaning if this is true, the OnePlus 13 could hit the U.S. in December.

Rumors about the device have slowly surfaced, with the most recent speculating about its battery. A tipster claims the device could sport a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The latter method was previously rumored to be missing this year, so we'll have to see where OnePlus sits officially later this year.

Those same rumors added that the OnePlus 13 may continue to offer a 50MP primary lens with the Lytia LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. Others purport that the ultrawide and periscope lens as they may jump to 50MP. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is suspected to rock a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO "customized" display with a "micro-curved" glass top.