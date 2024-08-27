OnePlus 13 leak claims it'll have all the power to keep you going and going

What you need to know

Another set of OnePlus 13 rumors double down on the potential for a 6,000mAh battery to challenge the 12 model's battery life.

However, the device may feature 50W wireless charging, which goes against what was previously rumored this year.

Aside from the suspected LYT-808 primary sensor, speculation states the OnePlus 13 will launch late in 2024.

As consumers eagerly await the next OnePlus phone, a new rumor claims it will boast quite a battery upgrade.

The latest rumors arise from known Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), which states the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery (via Gizmochina). The leak adds that the device could sport 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

DCS claims that the OnePlus 13's rear primary camera could be more of the same. Their post states that the company may implement the Lytia LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. While this seems disappointing, it's not all bad, considering the OnePlus 12 features the same 1/1.4-inch sensor at 50MP and takes rather impressive photos.

That said, Digital Chat Station's rumor seemingly goes against what we heard in June. It was previously rumored that the OnePlus 13 would miss out on a key charging feature that its predecessor offers: wireless charging. OnePlus has gone back and forth on this as the 11 series didn't offer wireless charging while the succeeding 12 did.

What has remained consistent is the apparent upgrade from a 5,400mAh battery to 6,000mAh. The OnePlus 12 could last for up to two days (without heavy use), but it seems the 13 model could challenge that. Moreover, speculation behind OnePlus' continued use of 100W wired charging hones in on what it wanted to capitalize for consumers.

Rumors continue, claiming that OnePlus will still feature a triple camera array; however, its ultrawide and periscope lenses might receive a buff. It was purported that both sensors might fall into Sony and its IMX882 for 50MP camera strength.

Other speculation states the OnePlus 13 may feature a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO "customized" display. It might not be completely flat as older leaks suggest OnePlus could layer some "micro-curved" glass on top.

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to launch late in 2024.