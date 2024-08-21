Leak shows Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could have two versions with Oryon CPUs

What you need to know

A new datasheet leak reveals the specs of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The flagship chipset will likely sport two variants with SM8750 and SM8750P model numbers.

The latter is expected to be performance-oriented compared to the regular one.

Qualcomm is probably gearing up for its next flagship SoC through its Snapdragon Summit in a couple of months. Here, we expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is already confirmed to sport an all-new Oryon CPU.

After seeing a few benchmark leaks, a new datasheet (via SmartPrix) has leaked, revealing some of the critical specifications of the upcoming chipset. The interesting one in the lot is perhaps the two model numbers of the same chip bearing SM8750 and SM8750P. This means we might see two variants of Qualcomm's flagship SoC.

The "P" in the latter is presumably for the performance aspect of the chipset, which should likely be a tad bit better than the standard model, which will power most of the powerful Android phones starting from Q4 2024.

Aside from the model numbers, the latest data sheet confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is built on a 3nm process aiming for superior performance and power efficiency. It could possibly be done through the Oryon CPU, which was confirmed earlier by Qualcomm's chief marketing officer, Don McGuire, at MWC early this year.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The upcoming flagship chipset would incorporate the Adreno 8-series GPU, which promises the highest graphic performance and power efficiency. The new 8-series ISP will also improve photo and video experiences. The data sheet also confirms the existence of mmWave and Sub-6 bands since it's a 5G-powered SoC, after all.

Other key elements of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 include Low-Power AI (LPAI) subsystem paired with dedication DSP and AI accelerator (eNPU) coupled with Qualcomm Sensing Hub (QSH), which should likely bring improvements to AI. The chipset further supports FastConnect 7900 modem next to Wi-FI 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Users can expect LPDDR5X RAM and UWB support as well.

While these specs of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 look promising, it is just a matter of a couple of months before we see the chipset in action. Qualcomm has already announced the dates of this year's Snapdragon Summit, which is happening on Oct 21-24 in Hawaii. It will be interesting to see what the chipset maker brings to the table with its next flagship SoC. Also, Xiaomi will likely be the first OEM to incorporate the flagship chipset on Android smartphones by the end of this year.