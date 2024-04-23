Xiaomi might be the first OEM to debut a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone

What you need to know

New information reveals the first possible handsets to feature flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will be the first, followed by OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13.

The Oryon CPU chipset will likely debut at the Snapdragon Summit in October 2024.

Xiaomi has often been among the first OEMs to first debut Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, like the Xiaomi 14, which was announced during the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launch. According to new information, the same is likely to happen this year.

Xiaomi is believed to still hold the rights of the first OEM maker to launch the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, per the noted tipster Yogesh Brar on X. The new flagship chipset from Qualcomm will most likely be unveiled in the fall of this year at the Snapdragon Summit and make its way first to the Xiaomi 15 series — the successors of the Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi still has the exclusive first launch rights for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4Followed by both OnePlus & iQOOLineup includes Xiaomi 15 / 15 Pro, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13April 23, 2024 See more

Presumably, the launch of these flagship Android phones from Xiaomi will happen during Q4 of this year if last year's models are any indication. The launch will perhaps be limited to the Chinese region, later followed by a Xiaomi 15 Ultra model (with the same chipset), the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in select regions.

While Xiaomi may get first dibs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this year, Brar further shares the line-up of phones that will be among the first to arrive with the new chip. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be next in line and could launch by the year's end or at the early start of next year. It will likely first cater to the Chinese region, followed by a global launch sometime in Q1, 2025.

Next up would be the iQOO with its iQOO 13, which could also see its China launch in Q4 2024 and global launch early next year.

As for the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, we have some idea of what to expect from the next top-tier processor from Qualcomm.

The chipset's possible launch was already revealed by Don McGuire, Qualcomm's CMO, at MWC early this year, and the company has also teased the incorporation of Oryon CPUs for the first time, which is expected to boost performance significantly over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Likewise, some benchmark leaks have already showcased the upcoming chipset's performance ranking, meaning we have a lot to look forward to with Qualcomm's next-gen chipset.