Samsung brings a new yellow hue to its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra

What you need to know

Samsung announces a new color hue for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Dubbed Titanium Yellow, it sits right next to Titanium Black, Gray, and Violet colorways.

The new Ultra model starts at $1299 for the base 256GB of RAM.

As we are looking forward to the next foldables from Samsung, the company, meanwhile, just slipped in a new colorway for its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Ultra already has a notable amount of colors in the lineup, including the Titanium Black, Gray, and Violet colorways, which are sold online and offline. Then, there are exclusive online colors like Titanium green, blue, and orange. Adding to the vibrant color portfolio, Samsung is now introducing the Titanium Yellow color option to the lineup.

(Image credit: Samsung)

After teasing about the new colorway since early this week, the company finally made it official today (Jun. 21). At first glance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra in new Titanium Yellow looks a lot more familiar to the Amber Yellow from its siblings, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The former looks darker and more vibrant than the latter models.

It isn't the first time Samsung has added new colors to its flagship phone, and it has also been a trend with past models. For instance, the predecessor model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, was introduced in two new colors, red and blue, on the same date last year.

A post shared by Samsung India (@samsungindia) A photo posted by on

As for the yellow colorways, OEMs are seen experimenting with new, vibrant colors for their premium handsets. Apple introduced bright yellow for the iPhone 14 Plus last year, and OnePlus followed the same with its Nord series. On the other hand, Pixel has been pushing the blue hue for its Pixel phones like the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel 8a.

Nonetheless, adding a new color to a premium handset six months after the launch would surely jog one's memory and could regain interest in the flagship. However, Samsung is bringing it right before the Galaxy foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's launch is intriguing.

Those interested in purchasing the new Titanium Yellow colorway of the flagship would have to shell out $1299 for the 256GB variant, $1419 for the 512GB variant, and $1659 for the larger 1TB variant. Users can head over to Samsung's website to initiate the purchase of the latest colorway.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Samsung)