Leaked Galaxy S25 series promo focuses on the handset's new AI experiences

Ahead of January 22 launch, the Galaxy S25 series promo video surfaces.

After witnessing the Galaxy S25 Slim renders, tipster now shares the new promo video.

The teaser focuses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the AI experiences it has got to offer.

All eyes are on the Galaxy S25 series as their launch is gearing up for next week. However, it isn't stopping the leaks, and the latest one reveals the alleged Galaxy S25 series in a promo video.

Tipster OnLeaks shared the leaked promo for the Galaxy S25 series with Android Headlines. The promo offers what to expect from the trio, including the handsets' AI prowess and photography features.

Hey #FutureSquad! How about an early look at #GalaxyS25 Series first promo video, highlighting #Samsung's new #GalaxyAI features?...😏 On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/aE6O4ffUmP pic.twitter.com/Bur7lF9GcJJanuary 17, 2025

The Galaxy AI-focused short promo video begins by showcasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra in action—starting with the popular Now Bar, recently introduced via One UI 7 beta. The video gives us a good look at the Galaxy AI "Now Brief" feature accessed through Now Bar, which will brief your everyday mornings with weather forecasts and other popular health insights.

The video further focuses on Gemini's integration into the Google Messages app and how it will be beneficial in everyday lives for Galaxy S25 users. Later in the video, users can expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra's Night Video capture capabilities, and the popular Audio Eraser feature is also demonstrated. It helps users minimize unwanted sounds like voices, wind, and noise — captured in the video.

While it is a short leaked video, we also get to glance at all four supposed Galaxy S25 models at the end, presumably the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra with S-Pen, and likely the Galaxy S25 Slim featured.

The latter happens to be the brand-new addition to the lot, which appears to have a sleek form factor, as the name implies. The recent leaked renders gave us what to expect from the handset, including its design, color options, and even the dimensions.

Per the leak, users can expect the phone to be as thin as 6.4mm, which makes it 1.8mm thinner than the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. Like the other trio, the Slim Galaxy phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and at least 12GB of RAM.

Samsung has everything planned for January 22; it has already started reservations for the Galaxy S25 series launch. Per the latest leak, consumers who preorder during the launch are expected to receive their handsets by February 3.