A major Galaxy S25 Slim render leak might be your best look at its thinness

What you need to know

An X tipster has supposedly surfaced a look at Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim through renders.

The renders showcase the phone's design, which resembles the S25 series, with rounded corners, a triple camera array, and thin bezels.

Rumors claim the phone is measures 6.4mm in thickness, which is supposedly "1.8mm" thinner than the upcoming S25 Ultra.

A recent Geekbench listing leaked Galaxy S25 Slim specs, like its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM.

A major Samsung leak seemingly involves its highly rumored "Slim" variant to the Galaxy S25 series.

Clear renders of the assumed Galaxy S25 Slim were discovered by OnLeaks in conjunction with SmartPrix. The images suggest the device will have a pretty expected design as the Galaxy S25 Slims resembles what we've seen rumored for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. Strangely, the rumors don't purport the phone's display size; however, it does mention that the screen is completely flat.

The provided renders also show that the sides of the phone have the potential to be flat, as well.

What the publication highlights after is the supposed thinness of the phone, which is allegedly 6.4mm without factoring in the camera bump. The tipster's discovery suggests the phone's measurements, which are reportedly 159x76x6.4mm.

The post purports that the Galaxy S25 Slim will be roughly "1.6mm narrower, 3.8mm shorter, and 1.8mm thinner" than the upcoming S25 Ultra.

Internally, rumors suggest Samsung will keep the Qualcomm trend and place the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the S25 Slim. The SoC lends strength to a device's on-device AI, tasks for gaming and more, but it also bolsters a device's cameras.

That rolls us into Slim's supposed triple vertical camera array on a "glass back" panel. The renderings show that Samsung might deploy the same style of camera lenses that we've seen leaked for its other Galaxy S25 phones. The publication claims the phone will utilize three cameras: a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP ALoP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix)

Other rumored specifications include the S25 Slim's 12GB of RAM. The renders show that Samsung will place the USB-C charging port and speaker on the bottom of the phone, to no one's surprise. Additionally, the latest renderings/rumors fail to mention a battery size.

The post simply states the S25 Slim will feature a "larger battery" that's over 3,050mAh.

These renders surface five days after the Galaxy S25 Slim was reportedly spotted on Geekbench. The listing seemingly doubles down on what's been rumored today with the device's 12GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Geekbench data shows that the phone will likely run One UI 7 (Android 15), which we're also expecting.

What's more, the rumors mention Samsung's ALoP camera technology. This is something the company discussed last November, which is something that could positively affect the future of Galaxy phone camera modules. Putting it plainly, ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) places the lenses "horizontally" inside the module, instead of vertically, which saves on a massive camera bump.

With Samsung in its thin phone era, this seems like a smart move. Though, it doesn't seem like the ALoP tech will be implemented across the entire array.

Rumors have continuously suggested the phone could debut sometime in Q2 2025. That gives us a window between April and June.

For now, we have the flagship trio to look forward to on January 22 at Unpacked. Furthermore, users can check our ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series before launch.