Rumored Galaxy S25 Slim hits Geekbench, revealing notable specs

Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim arrives at Geekbench, revealing what to expect.

The device carries the SM-S937U model number and is likely powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The S25 Slim was also seen featuring 12GB of RAM and running on Android 15.

The Galaxy S25 series is coming this month, precisely in less than two weeks. While we expect the conventional trio at the launch, a new Galaxy S25 Slim has been long rumored to come alongside the other three handsets.

According to tipster Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy S25 Slim has now hit Geekbench and is believed to be the U.S. version. The benchmark shared by the tipster has revealed notable details about the upcoming rumored handset. The test appears to have been very recent, with the device bearing the SM-S937U model number.

Per the shared Geekbench screenshot, the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, featuring 12GB of RAM, has scored 3005 single-core and 6945 multi-core scores. The device seems to be running the latest Android 15. It is also powered by a Qualcomm chipset, and the architecture indicates that it could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite or an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

While the Geekbench indicates that Samsung surely has another device up its sleeve, it is still unclear whether we will see the Galaxy S25 Slim at the January 22 Unpacked event launch. Earlier rumors indicated we wouldn't be witnessing the launch until Q2 2025.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Unpacked teaser image, however, hints at four phones stacked together, which could mean we might have a glimpse of the rumored Slim phone or maybe not. Meanwhile, you can head over to our Galaxy S25 guide on what to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to have a thin profile, and it isn't clear what sacrifices Samsung would make to achieve that compared to the flagship Galaxy S25 series trio. On the other hand, the Slim phone is expected to have a triple camera system, even with its slimmer form factor.

Earlier reports indicated that it could carry a 200MP primary lens, like the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even feature two 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. According to rumors, the S25 Slim might make use of Samsung's recently developed ALoP technology to incorporate powerful cameras even in a smaller package.