Galaxy S25 'Slim' rumored to feature three strong cameras with new tech

What you need to know

Galaxy S25 "Slim" rumors surface, stating the device will still feature three cameras despite its thinner profile.

The device will allegedly receive a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom.

Rumors adds that the device could leverage Samsung's new ALoP tech to deliver strong cameras in a thin frame.

Rumors continue to pile up about Samsung's potential S25 series addition as its supposed camera strength surfaces.

According to a post, X tipster Sanju Choudhary claims the supposed "Galaxy S25 Slim" will debut with a flagship-level camera (via Android Headlines). Per the report, the thinner S25 will supposedly feature a 200MP Isocell HP5 primary camera. The tipster adds the lens will likely feature a "1/1.56-inch" sensor.

Despite its thinner form, Samsung is rumored to continue the three-lens trend on the back of the S25 Slim. The tipster claims the phone will feature an ultrawide lens paired with an assumed telephoto camera. Regarding the former, the post states it could arrive with a 1/2.76-inch sensor with 50MP strength within the Isocell JN5 series.

Additionally, the telephoto lens is reportedly entering at 50MP with the same sensor size as the JN5 series and 3.5x zoom capabilities.

Samsung's Upcoming S25 slim model expected camera details200MP "1/1.56" Isocell HP5 50MP "1/2.76" Isocell JN5 (UW) 50MP "1/2.76" Isocell JN5 (3.5x) May use the new ALoP tech due to slimness (Launch Q2 2025) pic.twitter.com/MFa72MBNs4November 19, 2024

Additional (rumored) details about the Galaxy S25 Slim's cameras sort of double down on what we heard earlier in November. The device was originally theorized to debut with an "Ultra" camera, pushing speculation to believe a 200MP camera was involved. The latest rumor doubles down on that and expands on what was missing: auxiliary lenses. It was uncertain if the Slim variant could even support two extra lenses due to its thinner frame; however, the tipster claims Samsung could leverage new tech.

The post on X states the Korean OEM could work in a strong ultrawide and telephoto lens thanks to its new ALoP camera technology.

Samsung recently detailed ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) tech, which places the camera's lenses "horizontally upon the prism, remaining in the plane of the smartphone body." In short, the company appeared confident that its new tech could deliver what consumers want (strong cameras) while retaining a sleek and thin phone. It wasn't clear where Samsung could show off this tech, but recent rumors push us toward the "Galaxy S25 Slim."

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, a recent database discovery might prove that the Slim model exists. Model number SM-S937U was found in the GSMA IMEI database. A report claims it resembles the S25 series' SM-S937 model number, which could mean the Slim exists. We're likely a few months from a launch as the device is rumored to debut in Q2 2025.