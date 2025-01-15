Samsung tipped to deliver Galaxy S25 models by February 3 for those who preorder

What you need to know

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S25 series on January 22.

All three models will likely have preorders on the launch day and are tipped to be delivered on February 3.

The trio's regular sales are expected to begin by February 9, at least for the Indian market.

The debut of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is merely a week away. Ahead of the release, we have already started seeing leaked official teasers, and a new leak now indicates the devices' sales and availability in the Indian market.

The leak comes from Ishan Agarwal on X, where the tipster has shared (via SamMobile) the availability of the Galaxy S25 series in the Indian market. While pre-orders are expected during the January 22 launch, according to Agarwal, devices will be delivered around February 3, followed by sales by February 9.

Exclusive: After pre-orders, Samsung Galaxy S25 series deliveries will start in 🇮🇳 India around Feb 3rd & sales by Feb 9th.Colours & variants for India ⬇️S25 Ultra:(256GB, 512GB, 1TB)- Titanium Gray- Titanium Black- Titanium Silver Blue- Titanium Pink Gold- Titanium…January 14, 2025

The tipster has also shared the color variants and storage options that users can expect from the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The latter is likely to ship in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

As for the colorways, users can expect the S25 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Jet Black. These presumably include offline and exclusive online color options.

On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to be seen in Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red, Mint, Navy/ Icy Blue, and Blue Black. And these handsets will likely stick to 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Meanwhile, as we near the launch, a recent leak has revealed every spec of all three Galaxy S25 models. Another recent tip has shown us every possible colour variant of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra via official-looking renders. If you are interested in more about what to expect from the launch, here's our Galaxy S25 guide.

Per the latest leak from Agarwal, the availability and sale timeframe of the Galaxy S25 trio appears pretty conventional. This means that apart from the pre-orders, users can expect the devices in hand two weeks from the launch date.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung has already started reservations of the Galaxy S25 series through the company website and Shop Samsung app, wherein it offers users $50 Samsung Credit for users who reserve ahead of the launch.