The latest Galaxy S25 leak gives us a glimpse of a new One UI 7 feature in action

A new leak shows the alleged S25 trio in close-up shots, including two colorways and camera arrays.

The image also gave us a glance at the S Pen and a new One UI 7 feature called the "Now Brief."

The feature will provide highlights of your day and is said to integrate into everyday actions and the most-used apps on the lock screen.

Samsung's S25 leaks are coming in hot as we are exactly one week away from the Unpacked event set for January 22. This time, we get to see high-quality images of the alleged S25 series.

The photos come from prominent tipster Evan Blass, and they look like official promotional posters from Samsung, painting a picture of how the cameras on these devices will likely appear.

The first image shows the two devices, which seem to be the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models, in deep blue and silver color variants. The image gives us a close-up of the trio's cameras set up on the back, with black rims surrounding the cameras. (via 9to5Google).

The second image shows the S25 Ultra's design, a display showcasing thin bezels with rounded corners, and the first-ever look at the S Pen in the right corner of the product poster. The back of the device is shown with its rumored four-camera array and lenses that could have black rims. However, it is the first close-up of the lens with its new black rims.

Last week saw massive S25 leaks that gave us full renders of the series' trio along with the supposed spec sheet, leaving little to nothing to the imagination.

The Ultra is rumored to grab a 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For its cameras, the device could see a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto. The S25 and S25 Plus could see a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and a 6.7-inch display, respectively. They will likely have a triple camera array featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Both handsets will apparently have a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

Additionally, within the image, a new AI feature was spotted that is said to come with the One UI 7. The screen displays an interactive bar at the bottom, dubbed “Now Bar,” with the “Now Brief” prompt visible that reads "Get today's highlight."

Not much has been revealed about these features however, Samsung put out a blog post recently stating this feature will be the "defining element" of the new UI. Now Bar will give you a brief of your day (aka Now Brief), which is said to integrate into everyday actions and the most-used apps on the lock screen. The bar will give users personalized suggestions with regard to entertainment, directions to their next meeting, or even help with communicating in different languages.

Samsung S24 users got a little taste of what the new One UI 7 is capable of as the third beta rolled out for them last week.

While we're seeing leaks come out in full swing, it's important to note that these features may or may not show up on the official device. To know what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, head to Android Central's Galaxy S25 guide.