These are the official Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers, leaker claims

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series' default wallpapers have been revealed in a leak.

The gradient wallpapers pay homage to the Galaxy S branding and potentially the Galaxy S25's camera housing.

You can download these wallpapers now

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup will be revealed at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for Jan. 22. However, you don't have to wait for the official unveiling if you want a peek at the Galaxy S25 default wallpapers. A leak from AllAboutSamsung's Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter) reveals what are claimed to be the official, high-resolution wallpapers that will ship on Samsung's next-generation flagships.

The two wallpapers shared by Jambor depict a stylistic "S" pattern, clearly an homage to the Galaxy S brand. The shape of the curves of the S in the wallpaper could also be resembling the material surrounding the Galaxy S25 rear camera lenses. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature DSLR-style accents around its back camera sensors.

Aside from those two callbacks, the rumored Galaxy S25 wallpapers are quite simple in nature. They're shown in blue and gray gradients, but more may be available to match every unique Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra colorway.

Here are the official high-resolution Samsung Galaxy S25 Series wallpapers! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lmKAe7x2H9January 8, 2025

You can check out the Galaxy S25 wallpapers for yourself in all their high-resolution glory in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Max Jambor) (Image credit: Max Jambor)

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers are just the latest aspect of the smartphone to be revealed ahead of a fast-approaching launch. Other leaks and rumors have seemingly confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside, as well as just about everything you should expect.

Now that Samsung confirmed the date of the Galaxy S25 reveal

