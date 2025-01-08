Qualcomm seemingly confirms the Galaxy S25 series will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

What you need to know

A cryptic post from the official Snapdragon account on X (formerly Twitter) all but confirms Qualcomm will power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all regions.

The post appears to corroborate prior leaks and rumors that suggested the Galaxy S25 lineup will use Snapdragon 8 Elite processors.

More often than not, Samsung flagships use a mix of the company's own Exynos chips and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. This time around, leaks and rumors heavily pointed to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series being Snapdragon-only.

With just a few weeks to go until the Galaxy S25 is officially revealed at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung and Qualcomm's playful banter on social media is as close to a confirmation we'll get that the two companies are working together on the next-generation smartphones.

Samsung announced that it'll reveal the Galaxy S25 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 22 with a post on X (formerly Twitter). That post went live on Monday, Jan. 6, but the interesting part came a day later. The official account for the Snapdragon brand quoted Samsung's post on Jan. 7 with the cryptic message: "See you there."

We’re just as hyped as you are! 🙌 Mark your calendars — what’s coming at #GalaxyUnpacked will redefine the future of innovation 👀January 8, 2025

While not a confirmation in the traditional sense, this post from Qualcomm signals that Snapdragon will be a focal point of the Galaxy S25 series. Right now, there's only one Qualcomm mobile chipset that would fit the bill, and that's the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. Geekbench 6 scores hint that Samsung could be using an overclocked "Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy" chipset for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and perhaps the rest of the lineup.

Put it all together, the prior reports about Samsung's low Exynos yield rates, the Geekbench 6 scores, and now Qualcomm's cryptic post all seemingly confirm that the Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform.

If existing Snapdragon 8 Elite phones, like the OnePlus 13 and the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, are any indication, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series should be a performance champion — especially if it's overclocked. You can reserve your phone today at no cost and no commitment to save big if you end up buying a Galaxy S25 phone when pre-orders open.

