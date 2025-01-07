Asus' ROG Phone 9 Pro is the best gaming phone, and it's here in the US

What you need to know

Asus today made the ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro available for purchase in the U.S.

The base-model ROG Phone 9 starts at $999.99, while the ROG Phone 9 Pro starts at $1,199.

You can save $100 on the base ROG Phone 9 if you buy it from Asus' online store, for a limited time.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro were some of the first smartphones to debut in 2024 with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but only the global versions. Now, the U.S. models of the ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro are available for purchase from Asus' website and Amazon.

Although other Snapdragon 8 Elite phones have been announced since the ROG Phone 9 series debuted globally in November 2024, Asus' gaming phones are still arguably the most powerful Android phones you can buy. If you're looking for other phone with Qualcomm's top chip, you'll need to look to the just-announced OnePlus 13 and likely the eventual Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The base-model Asus ROG Phone 9 starts at $999.99 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It ships with Android 15 and ROG UI, but will only get two years of platform updates. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro starts at $1,199.99 and includes 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The top-tier Phone 9 Pro configuration includes 24GB RAM and 1TB storage for a whopping $1,499.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Amazon stock is limited and only has limited configurations available, meanwhile, Asus is offering $100 off the ROG Phone 9 for a limited time on its own online store.

In our review, we called the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro "ultimate bragging rights." That about sums up this gaming-centric smartphone. It's a flashy powerhouse built for raw performance, and it's nice to see it come to U.S. buyers at last.

