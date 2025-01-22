Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 fit Galaxy S24 cases? Yes, you can use many Galaxy S24 cases on the newer Galaxy S25 devices, but this doesn't apply to every case out there.

Dimensional differences in the S24 and S25 families

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Samsung didn't alter the dimensions and shaping of the Galaxy S25 lineup dramatically. Even the camera lenses and flashlights of all three models align with the Galaxy S24 series, leading one to assume that all S24 cases fit the S25 lineup. However, this isn't universally applicable across the board.

Let's take a look at the dimensions of each model in the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series and compare the size differences first.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Dimensions in mm Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy S25 series Galaxy S24 series Base model 70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2 70.6 x 147.0 x 7.6 Plus model 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7 Ultra model 77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2 79.0 x 162.3 x 8.6

As you can see, the smallest Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 are nearly identical in size. Both phones boast 6.2-inch displays too. These minimal changes mean that you can easily reuse most of the Galaxy S24's phone cases on your latest Samsung device.

Next, we have the mid-sized Plus models to compare and contrast. Once again, the measurements mirror each other. I put both phones as well as cases from CASETiFY and Wave Case for both devices next to each other and they seemed identical in bulk and stature.

Noticeably, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the most changed proportions. The numbers might seem like a lot on paper, but I've held both the S24 Ultra and the S25 Ultra in hand. Let me tell you right now, the newer model is slightly thinner and taller than its predecessor. However, it's still possible to use most of the more flexible S24 Ultra cases with the latest S Pen-bearing Ultra model from Samsung.

Be warned, however. More solid S24 phone cases with hardshell exteriors and more rugged builds might not fit the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra as well as they would fit the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. On the other hand, soft cases like the ones that I tested have more bend to them and are more pliable, so they can accommodate minor changes in dimensions.

A poor fit reduces the drop protection a case offers, so keep that in mind when going case shopping for your S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra.

