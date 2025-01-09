Galaxy S25 Ultra to bring a key camera improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to leak

What you need to know

A recent leak revealed that the Samsung S25 Ultra will be able to capture better videos in low-light settings.

IceUniverse said this feature will be highly reliant on the capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The device is also rumored to get an upgraded camera system and sensors that would capture smooth shots in low light ambiance.

We're just weeks away from Samsung's yearly Galaxy Unpacked event set for Jan. 22, and it's raining S25 leaks. The most recent one gives us the scoop on the S25 Ultra's video recording abilities.

Prominent leaker IceUniverse took to Weibo to reveal that the upcoming Samsung S25 Ultra will boast camera abilities that will help it capture better videos in low-light settings (via Android Authority). This could be attributed to two things, one of which is that the new device is said to come with enhanced cameras.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and the new 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

The leaker added a second factor, which is that the low-light upgrade will be highly dependent on the Snapdragon 8 Elite's capabilities, as the chip is rumored to power the upcoming phone. Because of this, the leaker says these improvements would not make it to last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: IceUniverse/Weibo)

Ice Universe was the one that also leaked in November 2024 that the S25 series would come with the above chipset, although Samsung has not yet confirmed as much. However, Qualcomm seemingly put these rumors to rest this week when it replied to Samsung on the Unpacked tweet, saying, "See you there." This gave us a subtle confirmation about the core of the S25 series.

That aside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to bring in higher video quality, and the Ultra model is said to come with 8K HDR at 60fps and 4K at 120fps when compared to a lower 8K HDR at 30fps, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Higher frame rates mean video movements that are smoother and more fluid in 8K HDR on the new S 25 Ultra— presumably in low-light settings as well. As Samsung continuously touts low-light improvements, it'll be interesting to see how it pushes the envelope this time.

Of course, we ought to take these leaks with a grain of salt until the official announcement later this month at Galaxy Unpacked where Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series. But with all the other factors falling in place, the Ultra will likely shoot better low-light videos.

We'll be tuning in to Samsung Unpacked on Jan. 22, but until then, you can check out our Galaxy S25 guide for more about what we expect from this year's flagships.