Your Galaxy S25 purchase could get you free Gemini Advanced access

What you need to know

Code found in the latest Google app beta hints at free access to Gemini Advanced for Galaxy S25 buyers.

Free access could vary by model: the base S25 might get 3 months, the S25 Plus could have 6 months, and the S25 Ultra may score a full year.

The code also hints at a broader plan, with a Motorola device possibly getting in on the Gemini Advanced action.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S25, set to drop this month, promises a hefty dose of AI features, building on last year’s Galaxy AI. But Samsung might up the ante with free access to Google’s Gemini Advanced AI models.

Android Authority dug up some juicy details in the beta version 15.52.37 of the Google app, hinting at a big Google-Samsung team-up. Buried in the code are four lines pointing to free access to Gemini Advanced.

The strings mention access periods from one month to a full year, likely depending on which Galaxy S25 model you purchase.

How long you get free access depends on your Galaxy S25 pick. Presumably, higher-end models are expected to get longer trial periods. This means that the base model might offer a three-month trial, the S25 Plus could bump it to 6 months, and the S25 Ultra is rumored to score a full year of free access to this AI service.

This tempting offer could definitely push buyers to grab an S25 once it arrives.

Looking closer at the code, it hints at a bigger plan. While the Galaxy S25 series is in the spotlight, there’s also mention of the Pixel 9 and an unnamed Motorola device, plus the chance that other devices could join in, making Gemini Advanced more accessible across the Android ecosystem.

Giving devices access to Gemini Advanced isn’t new. Last year, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro models came with a free one-year subscription to this advanced AI service.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What sets Gemini Advanced apart is the AI it uses. It taps into Google’s most advanced models, going way beyond the standard Samsung Galaxy AI. This means it’s better at handling complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, understanding multi-modal inputs, and even teaming up on creative projects.

Gemini Advanced also speeds up image generation compared to the free version. Plus, it works smoothly with core Google services like Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and more.

It’s a cool bonus, if it pans out, especially with all the power Gemini Advanced packs. While Google has released a few versions of Gemini, only Advanced users get the latest models, like 2.0 Flash and 1.5 Deep Research, which just started rolling out this month.