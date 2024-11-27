Galaxy S25 series FCC listing confirms crucial details before launch

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series was spotted rolling through the FCC for its required certification.

Per the files, the S25 Ultra is confirmed to feature 45W wired fast charging, an S Pen, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more connectivity support.

The S25 Plus is confirmed to stick close to the Ultra; however, the base S25 model might see a sharp drop in wireless charging strength to 9W.

Samsung is expected to launch the next series in January 2025.

Samsung's next flagship series is reportedly grabbing U.S. certification and confirming several key points.

The Korean OEM's Galaxy S25 series was spotted in the FCC certification database by 91Mobiles (via Android Authority). Per the FCC's documents, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was confirmed as U.S. model number SM-938U. The device's files state it will continue to feature its S Pen. Additionally, the publication discovered the phone's charging capabilities.

According to the listing, the S25 Ultra's "travel adapter" features model number EP-T2510. More digging shows Samsung intends for the device to support 45W wired fast charging capabilities. We can breathe a sigh of relief as this means we won't see a change from its predecessor.

Other specifications show the S25 Ultra will feature support for Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, GNSS, and NFC.

The Galaxy S25 Plus with U.S. model number SM-936U will contain the same connectivity specifications as its Ultra sibling. Additionally, the listing confirms that it will also retain its 45W wired fast charging as its adapter's number matches the Ultra.

The base Galaxy S25 model (U.S. number SM-931U) snags the same connectivity specs, but its charging capabilities are where things differ from last year. The database states the phone will continue to support 25W wired fast charging, but its wireless function takes a hit. The S25 will reportedly support up to 9W wireless charging, down from the S24's 15W strength.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There are other specifications that haven't been confirmed, mostly those regarding its internal and physical aspects. However, the series is expected to rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Another expected aspect is for the Galaxy S25 series to take on a flatter design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was tipped to ditch those sharp corners for softer, rounded corners to help with its handheld use. We've since seen a short hands-on video about the device leak, giving us a slight glimpse at its new form and flat sides. Joining that is a series of alleged live images of the phone, which showcased its flatter design, thin bezels, and a bit of One UI 7.

In other news, a South Korean report claims Samsung's executive might bet big on the Galaxy S25 series topping its 2024 trio. The company was reportedly preparing to begin production of the new series to have roughly 2 million phones ready by December. Another 5 million are supposedly primed to come off the line in January. Samsung is also interested in funneling even more AI into its next-gen devices.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S25 series in January.