Samsung may be betting big on the Galaxy S25 to top last year's success

A report claims that Samsung has already submitted its parts order for the Galaxy S25 series to suppliers, pointing toward its grand aspirations for the phones.

The company expects to produce roughly 22 million Galaxy S25 phones by June 2025 and approximately 11 million could be Galaxy S25 Ultras.

It also seems that Samsung expects its Galaxy S25 Plus to shine again next year after the major success of the S24 Plus.

The S25 series is expected to debut in January 2025.

Samsung's next flagship trio is (likely) a few months away, and a new report claims it's already making grand success goals.

According to a report by The Elec (Korean), Samsung is supposedly aiming to produce a substantial amount of Galaxy S25 devices to meet its estimated demand (via Phone Arena). Per the company's supply orders, the goal is to produce roughly 22 million Galaxy S25 series devices by June 2025. The publication claims Samsung expects its Galaxy S25 Ultra model to make up ~11 million of its produced devices.

The report states Samsung will begin "mass production" of the Galaxy S25 series parts in October. Moreover, the actual assembling of the devices could start in December. Samsung is expected to have 2 million S25 devices ready by December with 5 million on the assembly line in January.

The publication states Samsung expects its base model to account for ~30% of the sales in North America and Europe. Samsung reportedly sees its S25 Plus as a hit (again), as its outlook puts it around 35% to 40% in sales for North America.

Samsung allegedly sees Galaxy S25 Ultra sales in North America strive for 30%, but they may stay closer to 20% in Europe.

All in all, the "volume" and sales number of the S25 series are estimated to be similar to the Galaxy S24 series. The publication notes that Samsung could seek 30 million S25 devices produced by the end of 2025.

What’s really interesting about Samsung’s estimates for the Galaxy S25 Plus is how well the S24 version did. It gave Samsung an 8% revenue boost compared to the S23 Plus. The S24 Plus came with cool upgrades that users loved, like more RAM, a sharper QHD+ display, and powerful on-device AI.

There were also rumors that Samsung may drop the Plus model, but those were quickly refuted, likely because it found success in 2024.

The next flagship trio is expected to debut sometime in January if Samsung's past behavior is any indication. Several leaked renders suggest the series is moving into a thin phone era with flat sides and rounded corners.