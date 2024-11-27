Even more real-life Galaxy S25 Ultra photos leak alongside One UI 7

What you need to know

A series of alleged "live" images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaced, detailing a few notable aspects.

The device seems to retain its S Pen on the left side of the device alongside a snapshot of its thin bezels and rounded corners.

Several One UI 7 snapshots showcase a new charging indicator/status, its Quick Settings panel, and revamped icons.

Rumors claim Samsung could start its One UI 7 beta in the "first week" of December.

Another wave of alleged live images for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have leaked, giving us a look at some notable features.

The folks at Android Authority cite Reddit user GamingMK for the alleged real-life imagery of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The images provide a closer look at other aspects of the phone, most notably the bottom and the bezels. From the snapshot of the top left corner, it seems the S25 Ultra will feature rather thin bezels.

This, of course, means users will have a more expansive and immersive viewing experience on the device if this unit is true. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra's bezels were thin, a key difference is that it was shaped like a rectangle with sharp corners. This look (once again) leans into the rounded corner aesthetic we've been hearing about.

Another image gives us a clear shot of the device's bottom features. One aspect the publication highlights is its S Pen — or rather its placement. Samsung's Ultra model typically features a stylus; however, the post reiterates that previous rumors suggested it might've flipped sides.

The Redditor's imagery claims it will stick to the left side.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

What's more, the user provided some leaked screenshots of Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 (Android 15) software. Most of the photos show us what we've seen before, like the Apple iOS-like inspiration Samsung might produce. The Quick Settings panel contains larger buttons and pill-shaped options, which are rumored to be customizable, as well.

The following image gives us a clear look at the updated/revamped icons users can expect once One UI 7 arrives.

However, a leaked live image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcased its charging status. It appears that One UI 7 will influence this change as users could find a large, horizontal rounded corner icon with the amount of charge alongside an estimated time for completion.

As previously stated, Samsung's One UI 7 seems to have considered the latest iOS version's visual appeal. During SDC 2024, the Korean OEM demoed its upcoming software on an S24 Ultra. That early showing gave us the discovery that Samsung was separating its notification and Quick Settings panels. The search bar in the app drawer is also being shifted to the bottom of the display, making it easier to reach.

Another leak showed off One UI 7's parental and AI-focused features.

In other news, these leaked live images surfaced days after a few S25 Ultra dummy units appeared and an apparent live video. A few highlights include the phone's concentric camera rings (like the Z Fold 6) and flatter frame. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut sometime in January 2025, but let's not forget about its OS beta. New rumors claim that might not happen until the "first week of December" as Samsung reportedly encountered more problems.