Leak purports Galaxy S25 Ultra camera swapping and AI editing

A series of rumors on X suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra could grab a series of camera enhancements for its video recording.

The leak claims a few AI features could join, such as "Auto Eraser," to help cut back on "annoying sounds."

The tipster added that the device could benefit from seamless "camera-swapping" when recording.

The Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to launch on January 22.

A few late leaks suggest what consumers can expect from Samsung's next Ultra model's camera in terms of features and AI.

Two separate lists were posted on X by Egyptian tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who claimed that Samsung is boosting the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera with new AI software (via Android Authority). The machine-translated post states the next Ultra model's camera could benefit from "higher screen color" and an increased "brightness rate of 43%."

Additionally, the Korean OEM could build on its AI-based editing tools for its camera with "Auto Eraser." The tipster claims this feature will let users "remove annoying sounds in the video."

Continuing with videography, the tipster claims the S25 Ultra will give users "control" over the colors of a video and allow you to record in "raw colors," as well. More importantly, the post states that users can swap between camera focal lengths when filming "without cutting or lagging" your final product. The tipster states this is a result of increased frames on the device's recording side.

Samsung is allegedly boosting the resolution capabilities of the S25 Ultra for "less noise." Moreover, the device's macro mode is supposedly receiving an upgrade for better clarity.

Likely, several of the S25 Ultra's camera enhancements and AI tools are a result of Samsung's One UI 7 software and Galaxy AI. The former recently entered its second beta, which hauled in fixes for a load of issues that plagued testers early on. The software has been rumored to drop near or alongside the Galaxy S25 this month.

Regarding the S25 Ultra's cameras, rumors claim the device could grab a major boost with a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 3x zoom 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x zoom capabilities. Recently, another batch of rumors allege the device could shine in low-light situations. It's purported that the phone's videography side could let users record better videos with more clarity and color without an abundance of light.

The feature is rumored to heavily rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which Qualcomm seemingly confirmed will arrive inside the series.

The Galaxy S25 series is confirmed to debut during Unpacked on January 22.