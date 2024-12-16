Galaxy S25 Qi2 wireless charging support might not be what you think

What you need to know

Samsung will likely add a new Magnet case accessory supporting Qi2 charging tech.

The long-rumored charging tech might finally be seen on Galaxy S25 series’ accessories next month.

The flagship trio is expected to be unveiled in the U.S. on January 22, 2025.

Samsung is prepping for the Galaxy S25 series at an anticipated launch happening in a month, as rumored; however, it isn’t stopping us from wondering what to expect, and the latest report brings back some exciting information regarding the wireless charging capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S25 models.

According to the Finland-based SuomiMobiili report (via Android Police), Samsung will be throwing in a new accessory with the sale of the Galaxy S25 series, which brings support for the Qi2 standard wireless charging to the flagship phones.

Although it is entirely different from native Qi2 charging support built right into the handset, it still gets the job done for users who would want their phones to meet modern wireless charging standards with the help of an essential accessory.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the Qi2 standard has been around since 2023, no major Android OEM has been able to bring it to the mainstream handsets, and the Galaxy S24 series was anticipated to incorporate the feature; however, it made no avail. Further, the compatible accessories were reported to be altering with the S-Pen feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

With the latest information, however, things might move around as Samsung is bringing compatible Magnet cases next to traditional protective cases. It also eliminates the need to rely on third-party compatible cases, which caused some issues in the first place.

It also means users will be able to use Apple’s MagSafe accessories for the upcoming trio of Galaxy S25 series if the report turns out to be accurate. Other than the accessories, the report further confirms the launch date of the Unpacked event, which is most probably bound to happen on January 22, 2025 in the U.S.

Moreover, the regular Galaxy S25 is likely to carry 128GB as the base variant, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra should start with 256GB as the base variant and go all the way up to 1TB.