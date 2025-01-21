New leaks suggests good news for Galaxy S25 pricing

What you need to know

Two new leaks suggest that Samsung could be freezing its prices for the new S25 series in Korea and Europe regions.

Samsung could be bridging the manufacturing expense gap in some regions, offering the new devices at the same cost as their predecessors.

In Europe, the base Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage will start at €909, with the 256GB variant priced at €969. The mid-Galaxy S25 Plus will start at €1159 for the 256GB model."

Samsung's Unpacked event is just days away, and while we anticipate seeing the shiny new phones, we're also aware that they could come with hefty price tags.

Earlier in December we reported that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset could make manufacturing costs rise for Samsung. A leaker claimed that the price of a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset increased by about 20% compared to the prior generation, reaching about $190 — just for the system-on-a-chip. This would, in turn, impact the consumers in its home ground, South Korea, and possibly other markets.

However, new details have surfaced stating that Samsung could be bridging the expense gap in some regions while offering the new devices at the same cost as its predecessor. A source told the FnNews (a Korean news outlet) that Samsung has decided for the sake of domestic consumers, to freeze the costs of the new S25 series.

"Samsung Electronics is freezing the domestic release price of the 256GB model of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 series," the publication stated.

In its home ground, the Galaxy S25 will allegedly be sold for 1,155,000 won. The Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra might cost 1,353,000 won and 1,698,400 won, and these costs will apply to the 256GB variant, while the 512GB device would cost a bit more.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While that could be the case in Samsung's domestic market, another publication, Gizmochina also said that the tech giant could be doing the same freeze in its European market as well. The online news website stated that they received documents that could lead them to believe that the "base Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage will start at €909, with the 256GB variant priced at €969. The mid-Galaxy S25+ will start at €1159 for the 256GB model."

It remains unclear if this price freeze would impact other regions. However, if these rumors are true, then Samsung could be playing its cards right when it comes to earning its customer's loyalty. Users looking to upgrade their phone would reap the benefits of a new device that is said to come packed with several new AI features without worrying about paying more than they would for a Galaxy S24.

This move could also give Samsung an edge over the other players in the market, who continue to increase the costs of its phones every year. That said, leaks this close to the official launch should be approached with caution as it may not be what unfolds on launch day. To know more about what to expect, head to our Galaxy S25 live coverage as we follow the launch of the Galaxy S25 happening on Jan. 22.