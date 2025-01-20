New leak indicates Galaxy S25 Slim may not come to the US

What you need to know

After witnessing the Galaxy S25 Slim recently, a new leak reveals the regional availability of the handset.

The slimmer form factor Galaxy S25 series device will probably see its launch in countries like the U.K., India, and Australia among 39 regions.

However, the United States doesn’t appear to be on the list, corroborating the earlier reports of the same.

Samsung releasing a fourth Galaxy S25 device out of the traditional trio of devices in the upcoming Unpacked event was already a surprise for many. It is likely to be dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and is now tipped to launch in at least 39 regions.

The region availability information was obtained by PhoneArena (via SamMobile), and the list seems to omit the U.S. region. The other regions where we are likely to see the new Galaxy S25 Slim launch include:

Afghanistan

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Caucasus

Croatia

Egypt

France

India

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Libya

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia/Montenegro

Singapore

Slovenia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Several rumors have been floating about the Galaxy S25 Slim’s availability for a while now, and there were speculations about the handset's release at the Unpacked Event as well—which is commencing this Wednesday (Jan 22) in the U.S. alongside other regions, including South Korea's home ground.

Regardless of the launch and availability of the Galaxy S25 Slim, it is an interesting handset from Samsung to look forward to. The latest addition might be a notable option to choose from for those who are waiting to purchase the Galaxy S25 trio.

Although the design should resemble the other Galaxy S25 models like rounded corners, a triple camera array, and thinner bezels, the slimmer form factor of the handset appears to be the key takeaway — at least that appears to be the parameter — per the recently leaked renders.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: @saaaanjjjuuu on X)

In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Slim should be measuring 6.4mm in thickness, which is supposedly 1.8mm thinner than the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra phone. The overall dimensions of the device are likely to be set at 159x76x6.4mm.

Other specs of the slimmer Galaxy S25 device include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy chipset coupled with at least 12GB of RAM. The triple camera array could include a 200MP primary lens, next to a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP ALoP telephoto camera offering 3.5x zoom.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If not at the upcoming Unpacked event, we are likely to see the Galaxy S25 Slim sometime in the second quarter of this year probably right before the usual launch of Galaxy foldable phones.