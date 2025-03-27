What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge shows up in another leak in a supposed Titanium finish.

The Titanium variant will allegedly come in three colorways: Jet Black, Icyblue, and Silver.

While we don't have official confirmation yet, but the phone is expect to launch on April 16 this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been the center of several leaks recently, considering it's inching closer to launch— that is expected to happen on April 16 according to previous chatter. Samsung also showcased the phone more vividly at the MWC this year, multiple devices only in the silver colorway were suspended by a mental wire.

We were aware that the phone could come in a Titanium build according to previous leaks, showcasing the "Titanium Jet Black," "Titanium Silver," and "Titanium Icy Blue," similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is the first time we got to see how they would look in the above-mentioned colorways, thanks to official-looking renders from WinFuture.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Previous rumors indicated that the phone would have all ceramic on its back panel with an Armor Aluminum frame to make sure it weathers the wear and tear of daily usage, considering it is said to be 5.84mm thin. But now, with these new renders from WinFuture, it seems like the company has taken the Titanium route to make sure they avoid a bend gate disaster, although the exact materials used are still unconfirmed.

Since the time this phone was dropped at the end of this year's Unpacked Event in January, we've been privy to almost all of its specs in the recent past. To start, the phone is said to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, the device is said to come with a smaller 3900mAh battery compared to the rest of the Galaxy S25 series (with some rumors pointing to a 4,000mAh unit).

We currently have no information about the device's charging speeds or its compatibility with Qi2 chargers.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Furthermore, the device will feature two rear cameras: reportedly a primary 200MP lens and a 12MP lens for ultrawide shots, along with a selfie camera, which we don't have much information about. The device is said to come with two storage options: 256GB and 512GB, which will both have 12GB of RAM.

Titanium build phones are usually on the higher end of the cost spectrum, and considering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be one of them, we heard chatter that the 256GB model could cost €1,200–€1,300 ($1,300–$1,400), while the 512GB version might hit €1,300–€1,400 ($1,400–$1,520), respectively.

Recently, YouTuber Alexis Garza was lucky enough to take this phone for a spin and put it through the AIDA64 app, which provides hardware and software information as well as diagnostic information for Android devices. While confirming the above-mentioned specs, Garza stated that the phone will also support Bluetooth 5.4

As much as these leaks look like the real deal, they should still be taken with a grain of salt, as some of these features might not show up on the actual device.