What you need to know

Samsung is still mum on the Galaxy S25 Edge, but fresh leaks spill the beans on specs, colors, and pricing.

Expect 256GB and 512GB storage options, both with 12GB of RAM.

The 256GB model could cost €1,200–€1,300 ($1,300–$1,400), while the 512GB version might hit €1,300–€1,400 ($1,400–$1,520).

Samsung remains tight-lipped about the Galaxy S25 Edge specs since its Unpacked debut in January, but leaks just won’t quit. Now, a fresh report has dished out new details about the phone.

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to come in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB, both paired with 12GB of RAM. As for pricing, the 12GB RAM/256GB model is rumored to land somewhere between €1,200 and €1,300 in Europe, which roughly works out to $1,300 to $1,400.

As for the 512GB version, the report says Samsung might price it between €1,300 and €1,400 in Europe. That’s roughly $1,400 to $1,520, depending on exchange rates.

It should be noted that Samsung has a long-standing habit of offering more competitive prices in the U.S. compared to the EU, something European buyers have come to expect (and maybe grumble about).

Colors that scream premium

The leaked memory and storage specs line up with earlier rumors and certifications for the Galaxy S25 Slim. But what’s new this time is the color options. According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 Edge will come in Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The switch to a titanium build for the Galaxy S25 Edge, as indicated by the color labels, seems like a clear move to justify its expected high price tag. This is a shift from earlier rumors, which pointed to a ceramic body paired with an aluminum frame.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $1,000, while the S25 Ultra kicks off at $1,300. Interestingly, the rumored price of the Galaxy S25 Edge puts it close to Samsung's top-tier Android flagship.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether Samsung’s gamble pays off will depend on how the market reacts, especially since the Galaxy S25 Edge makes some compromises to hit that sleek design. With its expected launch on April 16, we won’t have to wait long to see if the strategy works.