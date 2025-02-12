Leaked Galaxy S25 Edge specs point to a very thin phone with a small battery, powerful camera

What you need to know

Galaxy S25 Edge leaks have been doing the rounds, with one suggesting that the phone will feature a battery smaller than the base Galaxy S25.

The device is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the Galaxy S25, hinting at powerful AI features and software.

The phone will allegedly have a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

Ever since the Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the recent Unpacked event, we've been waiting to learn more about the elusive device. The most recent leak comes from tipster Anthony/@TheGalox_, who took to X to reveal a spec list of the upcoming device that will likely appear in April this year.

According to Anthony, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will allegedly be 5.84mm thin, as indicated to us in a previous leak. The tipster goes on to say that the device will feature a fairly meager 3,900mAh battery and a vapor chamber cooling system within, which may be similar to the one featured with the Galaxy S25 series.

The rear panel of the device will apparently feature two powerful cameras: the 200MP primary sensor (which has been previously rumored) and a 50MP ultrawide lens, although there's no mention of the selfie/front-facing camera.

The phone is said to come with 12GB of RAM and two storage, either 256GB or 512GB. There's no mention of software, another post by avid tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the phone will come packed with the new One UI 7 out of the box. As such, the phone will have all the AI quirks that will be featured in the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge- 6.6" dAMOLED, 120Hz display- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC- 200MP + 50MP (UW)- IP68- OneUI 7- 3,900mAh battery- 25W chargingFebruary 10, 2025

However, both leaks have slightly conflicting details about the device's dimensions. This one mentions that it will have a slightly smaller 6.6" display. Brar also adds that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come with an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, similar to the Galaxy S25 series. While the battery specs seem to be the same on both leaks, Brar adds that the device will support 25W charging, with no mention of its compatibility with Qi2.

While we don't have much information on how many colorways this phone will launch with, Anthony says that it will cost around $1100, meaning it will sit somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While these leaks paint a slightly clearer picture of what we could expect from this phone, there are still some grey areas that have been left to people's imagination, particularly given potential compromises in the name of thinness. Will this device be able to remain off a charger, given its battery capacity, higher-resolution display, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

Android Central senior editor Jerry Hildenbrand was already feeling less enthusiastic about the Galaxy S25 Edge's capabilities before Samsung teased the device. Similarly, managing editor Derrek Lee feels as though the move is a desperate attempt by Samsung to appear interesting again. Regardless, we anticipate to know more about the phone closer to the device's official release.