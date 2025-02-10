Leak reveals the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's thickness and battery size

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge could measure just 5.84mm thick, according to a new leak.

The thin smartphone is rumored to have a 3,900mAh battery, which is smaller than all three other Galaxy S25 phones.

Some leaks so far have been contradictory, so it's best to approach Galaxy S25 Edge information with skepticism — for now.

Rumors predicted that Samsung had a thinner Galaxy S25 variant in the works before Unpacked 2025, but no one quite knew what to expect when the company unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung gave us a quick look at the Galaxy S25 Edge chassis, but didn't reveal any key specifications or other details about the ultra-thin smartphone. However, a new leak from Ice Universe on Weibo shares the phone's thickness and battery capacity — and it's thinner than expected (via 9to5Google).

Sharing information from OnLeaks, Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S25 Edge will measure 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84 mm. That's bigger overall than the base Galaxy S25, which measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm, while being significantly thinner. This size would support an earlier prediction that the Galaxy S25 will have a 6.7-inch display. It also tracks with prior Samsung hints that the device could be "around" six millimeters in thickness, as 9to5Google notes.

As exciting as a sub-6mm Samsung Galaxy phone sounds, you may want to take this leak with a few grains of salt. At least a few predictions about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have seemingly already been proved incorrect, including the original report by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, which claimed the device would be thicker and be equipped with an extra camera sensor.

Since the new information also comes from OnLeaks and SmartPrix, it may not be a sure thing yet. SmartPrix claims Samsung had been testing multiple Galaxy S25 Edge prototypes, and it went in a different direction than the prototype originally reported on.

A closer look at the sides of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. (Image credit: Michael Hicks/Android Central)

The newer leak also predicts that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 3,900mAh battery, which would be the same as the Samsung Galaxy S23. This is smaller than the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25, which both have a 4,000mAh capacity. The drop is certainly due to the Galaxy S25 Edge's thinner form factor, and could be overcome with a binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

If these leaks are any indication, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a bit of a wild card. We know it is thin, has a dual-camera system, and not much else. We'll learn more as the phone's official release window approaches, which is expected to be around April 2025.