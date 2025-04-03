What you need to know

Samsung is allegedly launching its slimmest Galaxy S25 Edge around May 13 via a virtual presentation.

Galaxy S25 Edge was reportedly scheduled to launch in April, but reports suggest that the company has pushed its launch due to technical issues.

While other sources say that the postponement came at the last minute, due to recent changes in the company's leadership following the death of Samsung DX head Jong-Hee Han.

On Wednesday (April 2) we reported that Samsung is allegedly delaying the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. Early reports indicated that the phone would launch around the second week of April. However, yesterday, we heard some murmur that the company will now launch the device in May or June.

While we speculated several reasons for the Korean OEM's decision, we finally seem to have some answers. According to WinFuture, sources close to Samsung told them that the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge was postponed "at the last minute." The company said that they were dealing with some "technical issues with the device, which made further testing necessary."

Backing the publication's claims is German tipster Max Jambor. In his X post, he added that while people are eagerly awaiting its launch, Samsung continues to "fine-tune" the Galaxy S25 Edge behind the scenes. "While the device won't launch on April 15, it will still see the light of day somewhere in Q2 this year," Jambor said.

(Image credit: Android Central)

While these could be valid reasons for the Korean OEM to steer clear from launching a new phone, the German website feels that there could be external factors at play.

For starters, the site states that Samsung wants to avoid a lack of public interest due to the tense political situation in its home country, South Korea. The company could be stalling the release "because the previous head of the mobile device division, Noh Tae-moon, recently suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of just 64," the website added.

Whatever the reason behind the delay, the Galaxy S25 Edge has been one of Samsung's most anticipated phones yet, as it has been hyping the device since the start of 2025. While the company did not confirm the April 15 launch, several sources supported this claim. However, Samsung reportedly sent news of the delay to certain telecom operators in Korea, who were all set to sell this device in April.

When can we expect the Galaxy S25 Edge?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As for when to expect the launch of the Samsung S25 Edge; a recent report by SamMobile indicates that the company is pushing its launch date just by a month and sources told the publication that the slim phone will be unveiled on May 13.

"The South Korean company will launch the S25 Edge in a smaller online-only presentation, though this could vary by country," the publication added.

In terms of spec, the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be 5.84mm thin, showcasing a titanium body and an Armor Aluminum frame. The phone could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The phone is supposed to launch in three colors that match the Galaxy S25 Ultra: "Titanium Jet Black," "Titanium Silver," and "Titanium Icy Blue." The Galaxy S25 Edge will have two rear cameras stacked vertically: a primary 200MP lens and a 12MP lens for ultra-wide shots, along with a selfie camera, which we don't have much information about. We also hear that the 256GB model will cost around €1,200–€1,300 ($1,300–$1,400), while the 512GB version might hit €1,300–€1,400 ($1,400–$1,520).

Lastly, WinFuture indicated that Samsung could soon release a video teasing the Galaxy S25 Edge, considering it could launch in the next two months.