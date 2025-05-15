WiiM sets sights squarely on Sonos with its latest products

WiiM delivered a standout product in the Amp, and it followed that up with the Ultra and the Amp Pro. Now, it's bringing both features together into the Amp Ultra, delivering the best features of the Ultra alongside amplification. The Amp Ultra provides 100W to each channel into 8 ohms, and 200W a channel at 4 ohms thanks to the use of two TI TPA3255 Class-D amp chips and six TI OPA1612 op-amps.

WiiM retained a similar design as the Ultra, and the aluminum housing along with the sleek chassis make it look as elegant as Apple's high-end products. Connectivity includes HDMI ARC, USB-A to connect drives, optical, RCA, and subwoofer out. The DAC is an ESS ES9039Q2M, and it has 384kHz/32-bit decode.

(Image credit: WiiM)

The Amp Ultra has a 3.5-inch screen that lets you control the device, and it has most major music streaming protocols, including Spotify Connect, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, Alexa, DLNA, and Roon. What's interesting is that you also get automatic room correction, and I'm intrigued in seeing how it holds up.

WiiM also showcased the Sound, a smart speaker that's touted with "exceptional audio fidelity" and all the smarts that are standard in WiiM's other products. WiiM is positioning multi-room audio and high-res listening as a differentiator, and it's clear to see that the brand is going after Sonos.

(Image credit: WiiM)

The Sound provides 100W of power via a 4-inch sub and dual tweeters, and it also gets room correction along with stereo pairing. It has Google Assistant (soon to be Gemini) integration as well as Alexa, and includes Spotify Connect, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, and DLNA.

That's not all; WiiM is also debuting a subwoofer dubbed the Sub Pro. It delivers 250W of power via an 8-inch driver, and seamlessly integrates with the rest of the brand's products. It has a sleeker design than most subwoofers around, and it has RCA if you're connecting it to your existing audio system.

The only drawback is that we'll need to wait until Q3 to know what the Amp Ultra, Sound, and Sub Pro will cost. I've enjoyed using the WiiM Amp and Pro Plus quite a bit, and I'm excited to see what these products have to offer.