WiiM Amp review: This all-in-one network streaming amp is incredible

The WiiM Amp does it all: it integrates with all major music streaming services, offers adequate amplification for passive speakers, has exhaustive connectivity options, and it has an aluminum chassis that belies its price tag. There really isn't another streamer that delivers quite as many features, and if you're looking to get a network streamer for your existing speakers, you'll love what the WiiM Amp has to offer.

Why you can trust Android Central

I went all-in on Chromecast Audio when Google introduced it nearly a decade ago. I didn't want to buy smart speakers as that would add another layer of complexity, so I just bought an eclectic mix of speakers and connected everything via Chromecast Audio. While the $35 dongle continues to be terrific, Google moved away from the idea altogether, and curtailed key features.

That's where WiiM comes into the picture. WiiM made its debut with the introduction of the Mini, a hockey puck-sized streamer that integrated with all major music streaming services. It would have been the ideal Chromecast Audio alternative, but that product didn't have the Cast protocol. Thankfully, WiiM introduced the Pro at the same time, and it had Cast integration, a terrific DAC, and all the extras you need in a network streamer.

The WiiM Amp takes things to a whole new level. It has a lot of the same features as the Pro, but you get a better-quality ESS DAC, and there's built-in audio amplification, making it the obvious choice if you need to power passive speakers. The WiiM Amp is an all-in-one solution that just needs speakers, and coming in at just $299, it is a phenomenal value — there really isn't anything else in this segment that gives you anywhere as many features.

As always, let's start with the design. The WiiM Amp is different to the rest of the brand's products in that it has an all-metal chassis, and the aluminum enclosure exudes elegance. The minimalist design is terrific, and it belies the fact that the WiiM Amp costs just $299. The brushed metal enclosure has rounded edges, a large volume knob at the front, a status LED, and volume indicator.

The volume knob doubles as a control button for music playback, and a long press puts the WiiM Amp into pairing mode. Other than the WiiM logo at the top, you don't get much in the way of branding. If anything, the WiiM Amp looks more like a Sonos product than the Sonos Amp.

It's at the back where things get exciting, with WiiM offering all the ports you'll need. There's optical and analog inputs, along with HDMI ARC, connectors for hooking up passive speakers, USB, Ethernet, and subwoofer out. The inclusion of HDMI ARC makes it a breeze to connect the Amp to your TV, and while there isn't a headphone out, you get two-way Bluetooth, giving you the option to pair with the best wireless earbuds.

Honestly, the connectivity on offer is leagues ahead of everything else in this segment, and that extends to the services the Amp integrates with. You get Chromecast integration along with AirPlay 2 and AirPlay Cast, and you can seamlessly slot it into an existing multi-room audio configuration, whether you use Chromecast or Alexa-enabled devices. It's this versatility that gives the Amp a distinct edge, and you can set it up as a cast target, giving you the ability to play music via Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri.

The features don't end there; you also get DLNA, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and even Roon integration. The latter is of particular interest to my own use case, as I use Roon extensively to stream music to various devices in my home. More than any other feature, Roon integration allows the Amp to stand out in this segment, and I don't believe there's any other network streamer that offers the same at $299.

Setting up the WiiM Amp is about as straightforward as it gets, and it has a Class D amp that provides 60W per channel at 8Ω and 120W at 4Ω. That's more than adequate for most passive systems, and I daresay we'll see another variant of the Amp with better power output, so if you're using audio gear that's a bit more demanding, you should hang tight.

The WiiM Home app is what you'll use to control music playback and set up the device, and it has a polished interface with plenty of features. You get a 10-band EQ with 26 preset options, and a 4-band parametric EQ. What's great is that you can set individual EQ profiles to each input. You can also control music playback with the bundled remote.

Coming to the audio side of things, the WiiM Amp features an ESS 9018 DAC that is a stalwart in this segment. It does a terrific job with a variety of genres, delivering a sound that's detailed and engaging. You'll get a more vibrant sound out of a dedicated amp, but considering all the other features on offer, the WiiM Amp definitely hits well above its weight class in this area.

Ultimately, the WiiM Amp achieves something that very few products manage in the high-res audio segment: offer meaningful differentiation. There isn't another product in this category that gives you anywhere close to the number of features, and the elegant design is just an added bonus. If you need an amp to drive your existing speakers and want one that looks as good as it sounds, the WiiM Amp is the obvious choice.