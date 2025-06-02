Native Union's Voyage is the only Qi 2 charger you should buy

There's a recent influx of Qi 2 chargers, and I've been testing travel-focused products in this category. Native Union got an early start thanks to the Voyage, a foldable charging mat that allows you to charge a phone and the Apple Watch together. The design makes the Voyage inherently portable, and the ability to charge two products makes it a decent choice for use on the road.

I've tested the Voyage for the better part of six months now, and having used it while traveling, I can attest to its charging potential and durability. Native Union may be a new entrant, but it clearly knows what it's doing, and the Voyage combines good build quality with 15W Qi 2 charging.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I looked at Satechi's OntheGo collection, and what's evident is that these two products are nearly identical. The Voyage made its debut a year before the OntheGo collection, and Native Union alleges that Satechi stole its designs. I used enough charging accessories to know that brands often end up using the same manufacturer, and we'll have to wait and see if Native Union gets anywhere with its infringement claim.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming back to the Voyage, it is available for $99 on Amazon, and it is sold in two options — Sandstone and Black. The only limitation is that it doesn't include a GaN charger in the box, so you will need to plug it into a PD charger that delivers at least 27W of power.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Voyage has rugged build quality, and the Sandstone color looks elegant. The bundled cable is of a high quality as well, and the braided design holds up while traveling. Native Union includes a cloth carrying bag and a cable tie, a thoughtful addition.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I tested the Voyage with my iPhone 16 Pro Max, Vivo X200 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and it did a good job. It goes up to the standard 15W over Qi 2, and you can just as easily charge accessories on the charging mat. With standard Qi devices, you get 7.5W of power — just like any other mat.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What's interesting is the puck that's integrated into the second mat; this allows you to easily charge smartwatches, and I used it extensively with my Apple Watch Series 10. It has an angled design that lets you raise the puck, and it does a great job. Another bonus is that you can use the charger on the side, and this will unlock StandBy mode when an iPhone is charging.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Voyage folds down when not in use, and the magnets on either mat are strong — I didn't see any issues while charging a dozen or so phones and accessories in the last six months. The charger has a USB-C port on the side that lets you connect the cable, and given the cost, I would have liked a bundled 27W charger.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Build quality is among the best of any charger I used yet; Native Union did a great job with the selection of materials, and the Voyage is clearly built to last. The charger goes up to 18W with just the iPhone in use, so it makes sense to use at least a 27W wall plug if you need to charge your smartwatch along with a phone. I paired the Voyage with UGREEN's 160W Nexode Pro, and I didn't see any issues whatsoever.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Voyage is a good choice if you need a Qi 2 travel charger that's easy to take anywhere. The bundled accessories are a welcome addition, and Qi 2 integration allows you to unlock 15W potential with iPhones. It is on the costlier side as these things go, but the build quality and attention to detail make it an easy recommendation.