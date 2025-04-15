Hands-on with the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger: Everything you need for less than $20

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

ESR is a good egg, with a versatile and affordable series of wireless chargers. I was big a fan of the ESR Qi2 wireless car charger because it was one of the first such accessories designed for Android and iOS users alike.

Now, ESR has released a similar wireless charger with the magnetic Qi2 specification onboard. This time, it's a positively tiny charging pad with a built-in USB-C cable. The ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger comes in black and white and usually retails for $19.99, but you can grab it on sale for just $16.99 or less pretty often.

All the right specs

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

ESR's HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger has all the perfect specs you'd want from any wireless charging pad. It's ideal for a household that has Android and iOS devices that support wireless charging. Since Qi2 is based on MagSafe, you don't have to worry about cross-platform support of this feature either.

The built-in USB Type-C cable is of the nylon braided variety. Mearing a lengthy 5-foot long, it's a super-durable cable that's going to withstand the test of time. Nylon-braided cables snag less, and they are less likely to break even if you have bets nibbling on them.

In fact, ESR guarantees up to 6,000 bends unbroken as per their testing.

Pocket-friendly design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

This is the "mini" version of ESR's regular HaloLock Wireless Charger, which explains why it's so pocket-friendly by design. ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger hardly weighs anything and fits anywhere with ease.

You get Qi2 15W wireless charging speed on the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger, making it suitable for phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The magnets are reinforced to be even stronger than ESR's other magnetic accessories, promising 1,200g of magnetic strength. Magnetism allows the little pad to snap on and off in a jiffy.

The little clip-shaped kickstand on the back makes full use of this magnetic power. It's like having a MagSafe stand for your phone latch on and off whenever you need it, so you can continue binge-watching your favorite YouTuber or Netflix shows as your device charges wirelessly and stays propped up.

Between all the cheap wireless chargers available on Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers, it can be intimidating to settle on a single one. You don't really need anything more powerful than this 15W Qi2 charging pad.

Not to mention, the price is a big draw here too. The ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger is always going on sale too, sweetening the deal further.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable wireless charger that performs satisfactorily with both Android and iOS ecosystems, this is the perfect thing to buy.