Is the Oura Ring 4 waterproof? Yes! The Oura Ring 4 is waterproof up to 100 meters or 330 feet, but there are more important details to remember.

How much water can the Oura Ring 4 resist?

The Oura Ring 4 is a good-looking wearable that you'll want to take everywhere you go, but can you? For example, you may want to go scuba diving, but there are some details you need to know before you head out with your flashy new Oura Ring 4.

Is the Oura Ring 4 waterproof? The smart ring is waterproof up to 100 meters or 330 feet. Oura confirms you can take it with you while swimming, showering, or participating in water activities such as snorkeling. However, due to the higher water pressure, the company does not recommend using it while scuba diving in depths greater than 100 meters or submerging it for over 12 hours.

The ring's operating temperature is between -10 Celsius and 52 degrees Celsius, meaning you can take it with you to ice baths, hot tubs, showers, and even cryotherapy tanks. However, it's important to remember that you shouldn't expose the ring to these activities for too long. You should also avoid exposing the Oura Ring to any scenarios where it's exposed to extreme pressure since it can also affect the smart ring's water resistance.

Repeated drops and poor maintenance are factors that can degrade your ring's water resistance. Oura provides some fantastic tips on caring for your smart ring and expanding its lifespan. For example, Oura recommends cleaning the sensors approximately once a week with either mild dish soap and water or wiping the ring with a piece of cloth or your T-shirt.

Another helpful tip is to wear your Oura Ring on your non-dominant hand. Using your less dominant hand reduces contact with objects that collide with your Oura Ring 4. You can also avoid using rings adjacent to the Oura Ring 4 and prevent scratching as you move your fingers.

It's also essential to avoid exposing your Oura Ring 4 to harsh chemicals, such as cleaning products, sunscreen, lotions, and other chemicals that can weaken the watertight seals. If you expose it to water or any chemicals, dry it immediately to avoid permanent damage. So, when it's cleaning time at home, it's best to put the ring in a safe place. Therefore, even though Oura says you can expose your ring to specific temperatures, it would be best not to since it contributes to your smart ring's water resistance lasting longer.

The Oura Ring 4 has the same rating as the Apple Watch Ultra 2; it can be submerged for 100 meters. But you can always check out other options from the best smart rings we've gathered.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors