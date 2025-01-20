Google's Pixel 10a gets spotted early amid an alleged Pixel 11 codename leak

What you need to know

An early set of Google leaks claimed to have spotted the company's Pixel 10a and Pixel 11 series development.

The Pixel 10a is allegedly being developed with the "slightly boosted" Tensor G4, while four codenames for the Pixel 11 series drops.

Previous rumors claim that Google will place the stronger Tensor G5 into the Pixel 10 series in 2025, which recently had its supposed set of four codenames leak.

These Google Pixel leaks might catch you off guard as a tipster picked up on an alleged set of devices in development.

According to prominent leaker Kamila Wojciechowska (Android Authority), Google has reportedly started working on five new Pixel phones. Among the devices, the tipster states that Google is already developing its planned Pixel 10a, codename "STA5." This leak is extremely early, seeing as the company's flagship Pixel 10 series won't arrive until later in 2025.

Regardless, the post claims the Pixel 10a could debut with the same Tensor G4 the Pixel 9 series features. If you remember, the Tensor G4 didn't receive the huge improvements we were looking for.

Speculation suggests the Pixel 10a will debut in 2026; a safe assumption, considering the "A-series" Pixel never arrives the same year as the flagships.

Elsewhere, Wojciechowska has allegedly discovered the internal codenames for the 2026 Pixel 11 series. The tipster reportedly found four devices: "cubs," "grizzly," "kodiak," and "yogi." These names refer to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, respectively. The post states the series will likely rock the Tensor G6 SoC. It's a likely scenario given the recent struggles and shifts Google has had to make with its custom chipset.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

During the benchmarking tests for the Tensor G4, it was clear that Google made a few improvements with it over the G3. While the chip wasn't surprising anyone — and certainly not outdoing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — it did help cut down on the Pixel line's long history of overheating issues. However, that only seemed to concern the higher-tier devices, like the Pixel 9 Pro.

The base Pixel 9 still got warm, just not as much as previous generations.

Google had reportedly encountered severe problems with its teams centered behind the Tensor G4, which led to a delay in the original project: Redondo. Essentially, Google reportedly had to lean on Samsung once more for the chip inside the Pixel 9 series, which brought onboard a 4nm, third-generation SF4P process chip. The tech behind it was stated to offer a "slight" upgrade over the G3 and we've seen those effects since launch.

What we've turned our attention to since is the Pixel 10 series. Those devices should sport Google's completely custom, in-house Tensor G5 chip. A January 2024 report claimed that Google had already started testing its chip ahead of its TSMC switch for the Pixel 10 under "project laguna." Moreover, with rumors suggesting the Pixel 11 will see four phones like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 10 series saw the same chatter.

Last September saw a leak claim to discover four codenames for the Pixel 10 series alongside more assumptions behind its usage of the Tensor G5.