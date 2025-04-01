What you need to know

The batteries for the next Samsung Galaxy Watch series seem to have passed cleared safety checks in Korea.

According to a leak, this year's series will see two variants: Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The wearables are expected to debut later this year along with Samsung's foldables lineup.

Early signs that Samsung's next watch line up have surfaced in a new leak. While we were focused on Samsung's upcoming foldable line up, the next-gen watches may have quietly passed safety checks.

Details surrounding batteries that are meant for the next Galaxy Watch 8 series' have allegedly received the SafetyKorea certification and in a separate leak, another tipster on X seems to have spotted firmware builds for these wearables, but more on this later. According to XpertPick, the next generation of the Galaxy Watch will include two models: the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 classic.

First off, two batteries with the codenames EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY, have been approved by the SafetyKorea authority— as seen in the screenshots below. The publication seems to think that these batteries could be associated with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

XpertPick also got its hands on the safety certification, indicating that Samsung has sent two products under "Fitness authentication" for safety and compliance certification.

A screenshot posted by XpertPick also spilled beans on the battery capacity of one of these wearables. "The TUV certification has revealed that the EB-BL330ABY battery has a typical capacity of 435mAh." However, we do not have any information on the battery size of the EB-BL505ABY variant.

Corroborating the fact that the Galaxy Watch 8 series will come as a pair, a user on X revealed information on the supposed firmware that will be built into these wearables. Theordysm spotted model numbers SM-L320, SM-L325U, SM-L330, and SM-L335U, which could hint at the different size variants of the Galaxy Watch 8. While SM-L500 and SM-L505 could be associated with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic variant.

No surprises here, we know they're coming, Samsung's prepping for themHere are the latest test firmware infoBT/WI-FI:SM-L320/L330 ("GW8"): U0AYC4SM-L500 ("GW8C"): U0AYC4LTE (US):SM-L325U/L335U ("GW8"): U0AYC6SM-L505U ("GW8C"): U0AYC6 pic.twitter.com/CA3HZoc52xMarch 29, 2025

This is the first time we've heard the mention of the Galaxy Watch 8 series in the rumor mill in quite some time. So far, all we've heard was that future Galaxy Watch models, such as the Watch 8, could be ditching the circular design for a more Apple Watch-like squircle look.

We also sense that this year's watch could bring all the features that didn't make the cut on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, like the rumored blood-glucose monitoring that Samsung claimed to be developing "as early as the second half of 2024," despite previous reports that blood glucose monitoring would take a few years to arrive.

That said, the new Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to debut later this year along with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 at its summer Unpacked event, the publication added. While we wait, here's what we wish to see from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series.