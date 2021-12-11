Best bands for Samsung Gear S3 in 2022

It might have some years under its belt, but the Samsung Gear S3 is still one of our favorite Android smartwatches, and it's a great alternative to many of the Wear OS watches out there. In addition, it supports standard 22mm watch bands, which makes it incredibly easy to upgrade to something new. Here are a few of the best Gear S3 replacement bands for your consideration.

Breathable convenience Maxjoy Nylon Watch Band $13 at Amazon This nylon watch band by Maxjoy is made of high-quality nylon fabric with integrated premium leather. It's safe to say this is one of the most unique band options out there. It's equipped with a strong stainless steel buckle that's wear-resistant. The blend of these two materials gives you the perfect balance of breathability and durability. Luxurious leather Snowoxen Genuine Leather Watch Band $13 at Amazon There's nothing simpler and more stylish than a classic leather watchband, and Snowoxen nails it with its affordable leather option. This is the best Gear S3 replacement band if you're a fan of luxury. Made from a high-quality soft leather material that's lightweight yet sturdy, it comes with a sleek stainless steel clasp that's ideal for daily wear. Nylon paradise ArtStyle Nylon Watch Band $9 at Amazon Keep things simple, fun, and functional with the ArtStyle watch band. It's easy to adjust, and it's hypoallergenic, making it the perfect band to wear if you have sensitive skin. Not to mention that this band's material is also breathable, waterproof, and comfortable enough for all-day wear. Ultra-slim durability Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Band $11 at Amazon If you want a bit of additional security when you're sporting your S3, the Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Band might be a good pick. It's crafted with premium woven stainless steel mesh that provides you with all-day comfort and a convenient magnetic clasp. Plus, it's super sleek and slim on the wrist. Stainless steel dependability TRUMiRR Milanese Stainless Steel Band $14 at Amazon The Milanese style has been a staple of traditional watch design for decades, so incorporating the TRUMiRR Milanese Stainless Steel Band could be the perfect fit if that's your preference. To attach and detach your watch band, you simply release a small spring bar, which minimizes the need for annoying tools. The TRUMiRR band is available in black and silver. Textured comfort Barton Silicone Watch Band $15 at Amazon The Barton silicone band is a great option to check out when customizing your Gear S3 if you like vibrant colors and a comfortable feel. The band is designed with a textured back, so you never have to worry about it slipping and sliding. This design also makes it an excellent choice for working out as it is waterproof and can be washed. Classy and classic V-MORO Stainless Steel Watch Band $14 at Amazon The V-MORO 22mm stainless steel watch band is an affordable, high-quality option that keeps your Gear S3 looking classic and clean without any clutter or useless accents. Unlike other bands, the V-MORO cannot be adjusted to fit individual wrists with a simple tightening system. Instead, users can remove links if they need to make the band smaller. Leather all-day Fullmosa Quick Release Leather Watch Band $15 at Amazon Some leather watch bands have a way of standing out from the crowd, and that's exactly what the Fullmosa band offers. There are a dozen color options to choose from, all of which will work perfectly with your Samsung Gear S3. The included quick-release mechanism makes life easy for those who like to switch between bands on the go regularly. Perfect for the gym Wonlex Silicone Watch Band $12 at Amazon This band from Wonlex is ideal for those who spend lots of time in the gym. The unique multi-hole design is suitable for various types of sports. You'll have maximum comfort and breathability while you exercise. It's also waterproof, which is a big plus for swimmers. It comes with a thick stainless steel buckle that's durable and easy to use. Expand your inventory HMJ Band Replacement Sport Straps (12-pack) $19 at Amazon Who says you don't need more bands in your inventory? This amazing multi-pack from HMJ Band provides you with 12 different bands to choose from, now that's impressive. You can have a different band for every day of the week, the weekend, vacation, and any other occasion that might come up. Get two for one Loxan Genuine Leather Band (2-pack) $18 at Amazon What's better than one leather band? Two leather bands. Loxan provides a two-pack with a black option and a more traditional brown option. Both bands include quick-release pins while sporting the classic buckle design found on many leather watch bands. If you need to switch a band to properly match your outfit before heading to the office, Loxan has you covered. So many color choices MoKo Silicone Watch Band $9 at Amazon If you like having plenty of choices when it comes to the color of your band, you'll appreciate what MoKo is offering. These bands are made of high-performance silicone that's soft, flexible, and water-resistant. You'll have a traditional buckle that's made with hypoallergenic nickel-free stainless steel. What's more, there are over 12 different colors to choose from.

Best Gear S3 replacement bands: How to decide

One of the many great aspects of owning a watch like the Samsung Gear S3 is how easily interchangeable the bands are. While the included band may work for most users, having the option to customize your watch band to match your style can be an enjoyable experience. If you need to dress up for work or a night on the town, you can switch over to a leather or metal band. Do you want to switch to something more comfortable for that trip to the gym or that hike on a hot summer day? If so, check out a nylon or silicone watch band instead.

What do we recommend as the best Gear S3 replacement band? We're always on the hunt for the perfect band, and we're quite fond of the Maxjoy Nylon Watch Band. It'll work for just about any occasion, including workouts or basic everyday wear, since it offers both breathability and durability thanks to its premium materials. Another great pick that caters to fitness enthusiasts is the waterproof Barton Silicone Watch Band, which provides you with textured comfort that will stay in place during your exercise routine.

If you'd prefer a more classy or traditional look for your Samsung Gear S3, you can't go wrong with the Snowoxen Leather Watch Band. Not only does this specific band look fantastic, but there are a few different color options to choose from. Plus, who doesn't love the tried-and-true buckle on a watch band?