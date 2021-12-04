Best replacement bands for Samsung Gear S2 in 2022

It's true that the Samsung Gear S2 is a few years old now, but if you still love your wearable — or you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on an upgrade — you can make your watch feel brand new without breaking the bank. The price of replacement bands is surprisingly low, so you can completely revamp the look of your smartwatch at a price that's affordable. We've gathered up some of the best Samsung Gear S2 replacement bands for you to choose from.

Solid swappable bands V-Moro Soft Silicone Bands $11 at Amazon If you're a fan of giving your technology a bit of personal flair, V-Moro offers a nice variety of silicone bands in a multitude of solid colors. These are the best Samsung Gear S2 replacement bands if you're looking for something that's close to the original but will match your personal style. Get creative Linkshare Soft Silicone Sport Band $8 at Amazon Want to get creative with your Samsung Gear S2 band? These options from Linkshare will certainly do the trick. Choose from various creative design options. Some examples include floral, camouflage, mosaic, and plaid. It's unique while still offering a comfy silicone material that's soft to the touch. Functional comfort Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Band $12 at Amazon If you want an ultra-lightweight band that won't weigh you down, you'll love this stainless steel mesh band from Koreda. It comes in black, silver, rose gold, and more. All of these bands offer a sturdy magnetic clasp. This is the best Samsung Gear S2 replacement band for everyday wear that elevates your sense of style. Dashing durability V-Moro Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band $16 at Amazon If you'd prefer to keep things classic with your Gear S2, you might consider a more traditional band, like this solid stainless steel option from V-Moro. While this watch band is definitely durable and solid, it's more for looks than anything else. You might want a backup band when it comes time to run that marathon. Breathe easy Fintie Soft Nylon Woven Band $12 at Amazon Make sure your wrist can breathe easily with this soft nylon woven band from Fintie. The premium materials are comfortable yet durable on the wrist. You'll have maximum breathability, which is ideal for those with an active lifestyle. The stainless steel buckle clasp provides a simple yet elegant look that makes it suitable for all occasions. Luxurious leather Wollpo Premium Leather Band $18 at Amazon If you're aiming for a more luxurious look, check out these premium leather bands from Wollpo. You'll appreciate the thoughtful design that features top-grain cowhide leather and a reinforced bottom layer with matte lining. It's soft, breathable, and extremely stylish. Choose from two classic colors: black and brown. Simply soft NaHai Soft Silicone Band $6 at Amazon Looking for more color options with your ultimate goal still being to find a soft band that'll stand by you throughout your daily activities? If so, these NaHai silicone bands were made for you. There are six soft pastel colors to choose from, including sand pink and ocean blue. The material itself is also quite soft! Perfectly flexible Watdpro Nylon Sport Band $7 at Amazon When you're tired of bands with bulky buckles, consider this lightweight and flexible nylon band from Watdpro. The material consists of tight double-layer braided nylon that ensures comfort and durability. It's easy to clean and won't lose shape after washing. The velcro strap ensures you never have to worry about large buckles again.

Best Samsung Gear S2 replacement bands: Which is right for you?

As you scroll through and try to determine which is the best Samsung Gear S2 replacement band for your needs, you'll want to consider a few key factors. Most importantly, think about your daily activity above all else. If you're solely shopping for a band that can handle your intense workouts but also serves as a day-to-day band, we're partial to the V-Moro silicone bands. They're soft, durable, colorful, and fairly priced.

For extreme comfort that's also functional, we'd recommend you go with the Fintie soft nylon woven band. It offers the level of strength you need for various types of exercise while also feeling nice against your skin. Not to mention, these bands fit a wide range of wrist sizes, so it's easy to achieve that perfect fit that feels great on your wrist.

Any option on this list will serve your Android smartwatch well, and there's plenty more where that came from. No matter which Samsung Gear S2 replacement band you choose, we hope it's everything you wanted and more!