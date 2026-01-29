What you need to know

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei delivered some statements and teasers about the company's 2026 outlook in a YouTube video.

Pei reveals that 2026 with not have a new flagship phone, but it will build on Nothing OS 4 for the Phone 3 with an exclusive feature that will have a beta soon.

Pei then teased that the Phone 4a series is coming this year with its sights set on completely overhauling and upgrading its display, camera, and performance.

Nothing is discussing what consumers can look forward to this year, and if you're eager for its next flagship, maybe dial it back.

In a YouTube video, Rob, from Nothing's Content Team, sat down with the company's CEO, Carl Pei, to discuss the brand's 2026 outlook. Through the lighthearted moments, Pei silenced the room of two when he revealed that Nothing will not have a new flagship for 2026. Pei states, "We're not just going to churn out a phone—a flagship phone—every year just for the sake of it."

He adds, "We want every upgrade to feel significant." Pei elaborates in the video, stating that he wants to stick to the foundation Nothing was built on, which is not doing things like everyone else.

Pei teases that, with the Phone 3 launch, they also upgraded to Nothing OS 4.0, but with that comes a new feature (still in development). In Essential Apps, Pei teases that Nothing is developing a way for people to tell their phone's system what kind of app or widget they want, and let it take over to create it for them. This is headed for the flagship Phone 3 first. A beta is reportedly coming up.

The A-series is taking center stage, with Pei saying that the Phone 4a series is going to "take things close to a flagship experience." Nothing says that's working to completely overhaul the 4a series, improving its display, camera, and performance, and much more.

2026 is here, so is Nothing

Phone (4a): A New Chapter - YouTube Watch On

It really seems like we might be approaching a Phone 4a series debut, considering rumors have been popping up, and now Nothing's CEO is talking. To not get ahead of ourselves, reports have spotted the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro receiving certification ahead of what seems like an early 2026 launch. There are very few details about these devices (which is what we're eager for), but it seems like the phones could sport a newer Snapdragon 7s series chip.

This could likely be the newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. As far as design goes, Carl Pei teased that the Phone 4a series is looking at a mix-up again, but we're still clueless about what it is.