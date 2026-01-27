What you need to know

Rumors claim that the Nothing Phone 4a has arrived for certification in an overseas database.

While the listing didn't hold any key details, previous rumors allege the device could sport a newer Snapdragon 7s series chip.

Nothing recently confirmed that prices for its phones could rise in 2026 due to higher DRAM and NAND prices.

Nothing's Phone 3a series launched within the first few months of 2025, and now there are rumors about its successor.

A post early this morning (Jan 26) by Anvin, a tipster on X, claims that the Nothing Phone 4a has surfaced in an important database (via GSMArena). The tipster's report is light; however, that's likely on purpose (if true) because the Phone 4a has allegedly been certified overseas. Their post states the device appeared in the UAE's TDRA database. In it, the listing mentions the model by its codename: A069.

The folks at GSMArena highlight a previous discovery that claimed the Pro version of this device was marked as A069P.

While this database listing didn't divulge much information (they rarely do), 9to5Google once highlighted a tipster from Telegram. That post alleged a Phone 4a and 4a Pro were on the way and that Nothing could stick with Qualcomm's more mid-range/affordable Snapdragon 7s series chips. Prices could range from $475 to $540 for the 4a and 4a Pro, respectively. The rumors add that the Pro version could be the only model to offer eSIM.

That tipster posted again, claiming that the pair could debut in March 2026, which would line up with Nothing's last series.

The 4a series in en route

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Nothing Phone 3a sort of redefined that mid-range segment for consumers last year. At the time, the company was hyping up its switch from MediaTek chips to Qualcomm, providing its devices with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. It was a budget chip that had been optimized to support stronger AI capabilities and even better performance. However, there were tests that placed the 3a lower than the 2a in gaming and graphical scenarios.

It remains to be seen what the Phone 4a and 4a Pro bring to the table, considering it could feature the newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. That chip really went all in on flagship-quality gaming features and support, so maybe the device can strive higher this year. Pricing is a concern, as Nothing confirmed that phones will go up in 2026 due to rising DRAM and NAND costs.