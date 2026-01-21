This $200 Android phone fits a massive battery into an impossibly thin frame

What you need to know

The Infinix Note Edge combines a slim 7.2mm body with a massive 6,500mAh battery.

You get a 6.78-inch 3D-curved 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500-nit HDR brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

With a starting price around $200, it delivers decent specs and features at a highly competitive mid-range cost.

Choosing between a thicker phone with a big battery or a slim phone with less battery life is a common frustration. Infinix is challenging that idea with its latest release, the Note Edge. The phone aims to offer both a large battery and a slim design, so you don’t have to compromise.

The Infinix Note Edge has a slim 7.2mm body, a 3D-curved AMOLED display, ultra-narrow bezels, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. The screen measures 6.78 inches, offers 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, and can reach up to 4,500 nits of brightness for HDR content.

What’s interesting is how Infinix managed to fit a large 6,500mAh battery into a slim phone. Usually, batteries this big make phones bulky. Infinix says it used advanced high-density materials and a "self-repairing" technology that fixes small battery cell damage during low-current charging.