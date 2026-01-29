The RedMagic 11 Air is surprisingly thin, and I’m obsessed with its massive 7,000mAh battery

What you need to know

The RedMagic 11 Air aims to fix the classic gaming phone problem by combining a thinner body with flagship power.

The RedCore R4 and CUBE engine push some games to 144fps, boost visuals, sharpen haptics, and sync RGB lighting with gameplay.

A 24,000 RPM fan and upgraded vapor chamber help prevent throttling, even in long sessions with demanding titles.

The 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and Charge Separation tech focus on both endurance and long-term battery health.

The gaming phone market has always struggled to balance top performance and battery life with a comfortable size. Most brands have had to compromise on cooling, battery, or thickness. RedMagic’s new 11 Air, which launched in China last week, aims to change that and is now launching worldwide.

RedMagic calls this the slimmest phone in its Air series and has made major internal upgrades to avoid past compromises. The phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

With the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, the 11 Air offers faster load times, smoother frame rates, and better efficiency than the previous RedMagic 10 Air’s Gen 3 chip. RedMagic also uses its custom RedCore R4 gaming chip and CUBE scheduling engine for extra performance. This lets some games run at up to 144fps instead of 60fps, improves visuals, makes haptics more responsive, and syncs RGB lighting with game audio.