RedMagic launched the 11 Air in China this morning, announcing the device as a mobile gaming-focused device.

The phone features a 6.8-inch, 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, shoulder triggers for MOBAs, FPS games, and more, as well as a 7,000mAh battery.

The company also included the Turbo Fan 4.0, an Air-series first, to help cool down your device when playing intensive games.

The RedMagic 11 Air starts at 3,699 RMB (~$530), and a global launch announcement is expected on January 29.

If you've been eagerly awaiting what's coming up next from RedMagic, today's your day, as the company launches its 2026 RedMagic 11 Air.

Early this morning (Jan 20), the RedMagic 11 Air made its grand debut in China, arriving with ambitions for the big stage in Esports and "elevated performance." Make no mistake, this is a (handheld) mobile gaming-focused phone that RedMagic states it has pushed to the limit with "elite" capabilities and a cooling system.

In a press release, the company confirms the RedMagic 11 Air features a 6.8-inch, 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. RedMagic claims to have elevated its phone with an extremely narrow 1.25mm bezel and a 95.1% screen-to-bo