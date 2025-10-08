Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google announced that it's running a limited-time deal for Canadian college students, giving them AI Pro Plan access for free.

Students can sign up for the AI Pro Plan for free from today (Oct 7) to December 9, and their free subscription will run for one year; afterward, the CA $26.99 charge comes in.

Canadian students gain access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Guided Learning, Deep Research, NotebookLM, and more.

It's a new month, it's a new school year, and Google's singing a song of free, upgraded Gemini access for college students in a new country.

Announced earlier today (Oct 7), Google stated in a press release that college students in Canada can now sign up for its AI Pro Plan for free. There is something important to note: this will only last until December 9. Students in Canada have from October 7 to December 9 to sign up for the AI Pro Plan free of charge, and this subscription will last them for a full year. Moreover, students must be 18 years old or older.

After this full year is completed, Google states the AI Pro Plan will charge users CA $26.99 unless you've canceled.

College students in Canada will receive quite a few features in this AI Pro Plan, such as "expanded access" to Gemini 2.5 Pro. Gemini flexes its ability to answer complex questions and even to understand photos given to it by the user. Google states students can query Gemini about their homework and receive writing help "unlimitedly."

NotebookLM access is another key feature in the AI Pro Plan. This "companion" can turn itself into an "expert" in whatever material you feed it. If you're working on a history paper, NotebookLM can help sift through those lengthy notes and guide you through the most important parts. NotebookLM is also capable of creating audio and video overviews for even more assistance.

There's also no getting around the fact that students in Canada are always creating new documents. The AI Pro plan delivers 2TB of stroage for all of it.

Gemini dips into educational assistance

(Image credit: Google)

Veo 3 is on the fun side, as users can create short, eight-second clips of whatever wacky thing they can imagine. Lastly, Deep Research in Gemini 2.5 Pro helps users go further with their research with "custom research reports" sourced from "hundreds of sites." This also goes hand-in-hand with Google's Guided Learning, which is also available for the AI Pro Plan. With Guided Learning, the AI will help coach students along with step-by-step explainers on how to solve difficult school problems.

As previously stated, college students in Canada have from today (Oct 7) to December 9 to sign up for the AI Pro Plan at no cost for one year.

Google made a similar announcement in July, but this didn't concern users in Canada, unfortunately. The original run regarded the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil. College students in those countries could sign up for the same plan and receive the same AI-powered goodies for one full year before the payments begin.

This announcement also came shortly after Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite model was launched in "general availability." This light, cost-efficient, and fast version of Gemini is designed to understand complex data for companies working with it.