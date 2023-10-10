Samsung may be sweating over the Pixel 8's seven-year software support

What you need to know

A Samsung executive confirmed that the company is considering extending the current five-year security update period.

Samsung updates over a billion devices each month, so this could be a massive task for the company.

The company didn't mention whether it plans to give its phones more Android OS or One UI updates than the current four years.

With the Google Pixel 8 getting seven years of Android and security updates, Samsung is thinking about giving its own phones a longer software support period, too.

Shin-Chul Baik, Principal Engineer and Technical Program Manager of the security team at Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division, recently confirmed to SamMobile that the company is considering extending the five years of security updates that it already offers. Baik made the statement during the Samsung Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

The Samsung executive didn't mention how long it aims to provide support for its devices, but if the plan does materialize, it would put the company on par with Google, which offers seven years of Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops for its Pixel phones. The company currently offers four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches for many of our favorite Samsung phones.

Extending that support is something that many Samsung fans have been asking for, so it's reassuring to know that the company is listening. Of course, there's no guarantee that Samsung will actually go through with extending its update support, though the fact that the company is even considering it is a positive sign.

Security updates are important because they fix vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to gain access to your device and steal your data. The South Korean tech giant already takes the lead in the industry when it comes to software updates, but extending support would be an even bigger step forward.

It should be noted, though, that nothing is set in motion yet. And Baik's statement doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung will be offering more than four major Android OS updates. It's possible that the company is simply planning to provide more security updates.

Whether or not Samsung decides to extend its software support beyond five years, it's clear that the company is committed to keeping its users safe and secure.