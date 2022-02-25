Chinese smartphone maker ZTE unveiled its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones last week, the Nubia RedMagic 7 and RedMagic 7 Pro. The company has now announced another flagship phone powered by the 4nm Qualcomm chip, dubbed Nubia Z40 Pro.

As you can tell from the image above, the Z40 Pro isn't targeted at gamers. It is more of a Galaxy S22+ rival with an impressive camera setup and innovative charging tech. The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Nubia has paired the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the Z40 Pro with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.