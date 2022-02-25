Nubia Z40 ProSource: ZTE

What you need to know

  • ZTE has announced a new Android flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
  • The new Nubia Z40 Pro comes with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor featuring a 35mm equivalent lens.
  • There's also a "Gravity Edition" of the Z40 Pro with 66W wired and 15W magnetic wireless charging.

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE unveiled its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones last week, the Nubia RedMagic 7 and RedMagic 7 Pro. The company has now announced another flagship phone powered by the 4nm Qualcomm chip, dubbed Nubia Z40 Pro.

As you can tell from the image above, the Z40 Pro isn't targeted at gamers. It is more of a Galaxy S22+ rival with an impressive camera setup and innovative charging tech. The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Nubia has paired the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the Z40 Pro with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

In the camera department, ZTE's newest flagship features a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with a 35mm equivalent lens. The 1/1.3" type sensor is joined by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. ZTE's answer to the best Android phones has a 16MP camera housed within the hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for selfies and video calls.

The Z40 Pro also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The limited "Gravity Edition" of the phone features a smaller 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired charging and 15W magnetic wireless charging. On the software side of things, the Z40 Pro runs Android 12 with MyOS 12 on top.

The ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro starts at 3,399 yuan (about $538) in China for the base 8GB/128GB version. The Gravity Edition, on the other hand, starts at 4,299 yuan (about $680). There's currently no word on when the phone will make its way to global markets.