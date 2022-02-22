What you need to know Nubia has announced the global launch of the RedMagic 7 a few days after its Chinese debut.

The gaming phone comes with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with 6GB expandable virtual RAM.

It will be available in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and and Latin America.

Nubia's RedMagic 6 Pro is currently one of the best gaming phones you can buy right now, but the company upped the ante with the unveiling of the RedMagic 7 series in China last week. Today, Nubia announced the global launch of the vanilla RedMagic 7 with specs and features that highlight the firm's efforts to dominate the gaming smartphone segment. The RedMagic 7 will be up for grabs from March 10 in various territories, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and and Latin America. It comes in three models: Obsidian Black, Pulsar and Supernova. The Obsidian variant starts at $629, Pulsar at $729, and Supernova at $799. Like its predecessor, the RedMagic 7 features a 165Hz screen refresh rate, which makes it the fastest phone screen available today. It has the same specs and features as the Chinese version, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display.