What you need to know
- Nubia has announced the global launch of the RedMagic 7 a few days after its Chinese debut.
- The gaming phone comes with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with 6GB expandable virtual RAM.
- It will be available in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and and Latin America.
Nubia's RedMagic 6 Pro is currently one of the best gaming phones you can buy right now, but the company upped the ante with the unveiling of the RedMagic 7 series in China last week. Today, Nubia announced the global launch of the vanilla RedMagic 7 with specs and features that highlight the firm's efforts to dominate the gaming smartphone segment.
The RedMagic 7 will be up for grabs from March 10 in various territories, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and and Latin America. It comes in three models: Obsidian Black, Pulsar and Supernova. The Obsidian variant starts at $629, Pulsar at $729, and Supernova at $799.
Like its predecessor, the RedMagic 7 features a 165Hz screen refresh rate, which makes it the fastest phone screen available today. It has the same specs and features as the Chinese version, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display.
It also claims to have a multi-finger touch sampling rate of 720Hz. Meanwhile, the touch-sensitive dual shoulder triggers are sampled at up to 500Hz. These features beat other gaming devices when it comes to making games feel super responsive.
The phone has a fancy design to boot. The Obsidian and Pulsar models feature lighting effects with the RedMagic logo light at the back and RGB breathing lights. Meanwhile, the Supernova edition has a RedMagic logo light and RGB lights within its built-in turbofan that's visible through its transparent back.
Under the hood, the phone has up to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, though this is available only with the Supernova variant. The Obsidian Black version is limited only to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Pulsar model, on the other hand, comes in 16GB/256GB configuration. Nubia's latest gaming phone also includes a 6GB expandable virtual RAM.
The RedMagic 7 also shows off Nubia's ICE 8.0 multi-dimensional cooling system, which comprises nine layers of various cooling methods "including phase change material, a turbofan powered cooling air duct, high-conductivity copper foil, thermally conductive rare earth materials, a Vapor Chamber Cooling, and graphite sheet."
Round the back, it has a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. An 8MP camera on the front handles selfie shots.
The RedMagic 7 runs RedMagic OS 5 based on Android 12, featuring Nubia's Magic Write system that it says is capable of 30% more speed for app installation than competitors that use SSD.
Nubia's custom Android skin also boasts some gaming-focused capabilities such as a game-reminder plug-in that sets off an alarm so you don't miss out on specific game events. The "Quick Picture Library" plug-in also lets you view images you've saved in game.
As for the RedMagic 7 Pro, Nubia says its global debut is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.
